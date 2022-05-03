Wyze's Thermostat Gets a Temperature Sensor Accessory

Wyze on Tuesday added a Room Sensor to its growing lineup of home products. The new Room Sensor is an optional accessory that works with the Wyze Thermostat. Available now, you can snag one Room Sensor for $25, a pack of three for $70, or, if you don't already have the Wyze Thermostat, get it bundled with three sensors for $146.

The Wyze Thermostat isn't our favorite app-enabled thermostat we've tested, due to some design flaws. That said, it did recently make our list of best affordable smart thermostats, because it's just $71 and works pretty darn well for that price. It's an especially good option if you've bought into the Wyze platform and want a thermostat that works in the same app as some of your other connected home devices.

Wyze's new Room Sensor adds an important (again, optional) feature to this thermostat, potentially giving it more appeal. Place a Bluetooth-enabled Wyze Room Sensor in your basement, the nursery or any room that you'd like to track more closely for ambient temperature, humidity and motion.

Like other remote temperature sensors, you're supposed to be able to program your thermostat to adjust the heat or air conditioning based on the temperature in that room, rather than the temperature via the sensor built into your thermostat.

If you have rooms that run hot or cold, this type of device could come in handy to make sure the temperature you want for a particular part of the house is accurate.

Wyze

And, because of its motion-sensing capabilities, Wyze says its Room Sensors can also automatically adjust the temperature based on where you are in the house -- and your preferred temperature for that room. This product has a magnetic mount and comes with a stand so you have a couple of different install options.

Each sensor runs on two AAA batteries and has an expected battery life of "up to" three years, according to Wyze. Usage will likely vary based on a number of factors, including how often you set off the motion sensor. This product is designed exclusively for indoor use and has an operating temperature range of 32 to 130 degrees Fahrenheit.

Find out more about the Wyze Room Sensor at Wyze's website.