Solar panels from Trinity Solar: Everything you need to know

Trinity Solar has a long track record of improving homes. Launched in 1994 as a heating and air conditioning company, Trinity shifted to solar in 2004. With tens of thousands of solar installations, it's one of the largest private solar companies in the United States.

Interested? Below are details about Trinity's pricing, equipment and services as you start looking into solar. Because of the nature of the solar industry, even the best review shouldn't be a substitute for comparing multiple quotes, including from smaller local companies. Read on for the key details about Trinity Solar and see how it stacks up against the competition.

What can I get from Trinity Solar?

Trinity's customers can go solar either by purchasing panels or entering into a lease or power purchase agreement. While buying solar panels often results in better financial savings over the lifetime of the panels, third-party ownership arrangements, such as leases and power purchase agreements, eliminate the up-front costs of going solar. In a power purchase agreement or lease, you pay a set monthly rate for electricity or equipment for the duration of the contract (sometimes up to 25 years), which will typically increase incrementally each year. If that agreed-upon rate remains below the increase in electricity from your utility, you'll be saving money.

Because you don't own the panels in third-party ownership agreements, being picky about equipment might not be as important. If you purchase panels from Trinity, though, you're likely to get quality equipment.

Though Trinity Solar installs a variety of panels from various manufacturers, the company prefers solar panels from Q Cells (formerly Hanwha Q Cells), said Kristen Drigon, a spokesperson for Trinity Solar. The widely used residential solar panels from Q Cells, one of the largest solar panel manufacturers in the world, have top efficiency ratings from 20.6% to 21.4%. Efficiency measures the amount of sunlight the panels convert to electricity. Q Cells' ratings mean the panels are on the more efficient end of the spectrum, but come up just shy of the most efficient offerings from other companies.

Because solar panels are lasting investments and do deteriorate over time, panel quality is also measured by long-term performance. Q Cells panels are guaranteed by warranty to produce at 86% of their capacity at 25 years. While this is also a strong rating, it ranks below other panels, like those from LG, which can guarantee 90% at 25 years. At the same time, Q Cells' 25-year warranty does match the longest mainstream warranties on the market.

Trinity prefers to install SolarEdge inverters, Drigon said. SolarEdge makes a string inverter that power optimizers can attach to. SolarEdge inverters have high efficiencies (up to 99% depending on the model) and come with a 12-year warranty that can be extended to 20 or 25 years.

Trinity also installs a variety of batteries, including from Tesla and Generac. Tesla Powerwall batteries hold 12.2 kilowatt-hours of usable energy, though you can add multiple batteries. Generac PWRcell batteries start at 9 kilowatt-hours and can be increased in 3-kWh increments up to 36 total.

Trinity offers a five-year workmanship warranty to those who purchase solar panels, Drigon said. Both Tesla and Sunrun offer 10-year workmanship warranties. Leases or power purchase agreements are fully covered for the life of the deal.

While Trinity Solar favors certain equipment and manufacturers, supply chain issues have impacted many companies across the solar industry, including Trinity Solar, which may install other equipment as availability continues to be limited.

Are Trinity Solar installations a good deal?

Because Trinity Solar is a privately owned company and not required to release information about its business to investors, getting a clear answer about cost and value is harder than it is for companies such as Sunrun and Tesla.

Installation price isn't always the best metric to judge its products, Drigon said. For customers who opt for a lease or a PPA, installation costs are covered by the installers. In that case, the important metric for customers is the escalator, or the rate at which the annual fee increases compared to the cost of electricity from a local utility. Since these numbers vary by location, it requires some guesswork as well as careful consideration before entering into an agreement.

A typical escalator rate from Trinity is 2.9%, Drigon said. Every year, there are a few customers who pay more for their solar energy than they would with their utility (something we heard from other providers, as well), but Drigon called those instances "quite rare."

Over the life span of the system, however, Drigon noted: "We expect all of our customers to show savings because of the very nature of solar energy's predictability when compared to their utility."

Trinity Solar declined to share an average price for purchased system. "Pricing is market-dependent and ranges broadly depending on the regulations and associated costs in any given area," Drigon said.

There are significant differences in the average costs of installed solar systems. The median cost in 2020 was $3.80 per watt, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. (The figure excludes batteries.) Other sources report far lower numbers, from $2.33 per watt in Arizona to $3.41 in Washington, DC, according to EnergySage.

Does Trinity Solar operate in my state? How do I order?

Unlike with Tesla's online estimates, you won't get much information specific to your home before reaching out for a quote from Trinity Solar. However, you're likely to get an estimate that's more tailored to your roof and solar potential.

Trinity Solar operates in nine states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. Trinity Solar has in-house installation teams in all the states it services, according to Drigon. Most installations are handled by the in-house teams, though the company does have subcontractors on hand.

Trinity will also soon be launching roofing as a service, Drigon said. Because solar panels have a 25-year life span (or longer), it pays to put them on a roof in good repair. Fixing a roof after installing solar panels requires removing and reinstalling the panels, which can get costly. If you need to take care of both, it might be easier to have one company replace your roof and install solar panels.

Is Trinity Solar my best choice?

As with any major purchase, it's important to shop around for multiple estimates and read all the fine print. Doing a bit more legwork could save you thousands of dollars. Keep in mind that Trinity offers leases and power purchase agreements, which can help you go solar for little up-front cost, though your long-term savings are likely to be lower than if you purchase outright. You should get several quotes and check out smaller, local installers for your solar purchase, and the same goes for leases and power purchase agreements.

Trinity's preferred providers for panels, inverters and batteries are all respected brands that should perform well over the lifetime of your system. At the same time, remember that Trinity's workmanship warranty is five years, while Sunrun's and Tesla's are both 10, which could make a difference in your decision.

While I approached this research practically and thoroughly, I haven't actually purchased or tested Trinity Solar in any empirical way. Since solar services vary regionally and are difficult to review, make sure to do your own research before you decide which way to go.