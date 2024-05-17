Record Solar Installations Are Good News for Avoiding Summer Power Outages

As parts of the US face an elevated risk of energy shortages this summer, the country has also hit a record number of solar installations. It's a milestone that could spell good news for avoiding seasonal power outages.

According to data released by the Solar Energy Industries Association, there are now more than 5 million solar installations in the US, up from 1 million in 2016. The SEIA expects that there will be 10 million solar installations by 2030 and 15 million by 2034.

"Today, 7% of homes in America have solar, and this number will grow to over 15% of US homes by 2030," SEIA CEO Abigail Ross Hopper told Electrek. "Solar is quickly becoming the dominant source of electricity on the grid, allowing communities to breathe cleaner air and lead healthier lives."

The Department of Energy states that using solar power lowers the cost of electricity and helps make the electrical grid more resilient. It's a source of renewable energy that reduces carbon emissions, which is crucial in the context of fighting climate change.

A summer reliability assessment from North American Electric Reliability Corporation cautions that a large part of the country -- and North America as a whole -- could face supply shortfalls, yet other areas have a lower risk due to adding clean energy resources.

"Expected wide-area heat events that affect generation, wind output or transmission systems coupled with demand growth in some areas are contributing to adequacy risks for resources and transmission," NERC said in the assessment. "All areas are assessed to have adequate supply for normal peak load due, in large part, to a record 25 GW [gigawatt] of additional solar capacity being added since last year. However, energy risks are growing in several areas when solar, wind and hydro output are low."

The growing field of home energy technology is bringing more interesting options for consumers who are ready to make the switch to solar. New innovations seen at CES in January included stained glass solar panels, portable whole home backup batteries, power stations with swappable batteries and a popup tent with built-in solar panels. Solar windows are also on the horizon, with emerging technologies that could change the whole way you power your home.