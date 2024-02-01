Best Solar Panel Installation Companies in Orange County

California's Orange County is known for its sun: Disneyland, beautiful beaches, popular state parks.

That sun is also powering the homes of many residents, with more than 93,000 homes in the county of 3.1 million people using solar panels, according to Bernadette Del Chiaro, the executive director of the California Solar and Storage Association.

"The sunnier where you live, the better your solar system works," Del Chiaro said. "The further south you go in California, the better it is for you to go solar. Orange County with its sun and surf is one of the best places in the world to go solar."

Orange County's geography makes it a good place for solar panel installation. Not only because that sun means you can generate power, but because you'll need that power to run the air conditioner. "Orange County is a hot place so you are using a lot of energy and you are getting a lot of sunshine," Del Chiaro said. "That cross section is pretty special when you are making the decision to go solar or not."

If you are interested in solar energy at your home, there are incentives and credits available. That coincides with a steep drop in solar prices going back to 2010. Solar could be of particular interest in California, where electricity costs have risen sharply in recent years.

Best national solar panel companies in Orange County

There are many national solar panel installation companies operating in Orange County, including some of the top national solar companies. Here are CNET's top picks.

NRG Clean Power Best in California and Texas Read full review NRG Clean Power brings one of the solar industry's most confident approaches to its work, offering a price match and 40-year warranty. NRG Clean Power is a solid bet as long as you live in Texas and California. NRG Clean Power does not offer leases or power purchase agreements, but they do provide solar panel cleaning and roofing services as well as a reliable equipment menu. Equipment 9.3 / 10

Warranty 9.5 / 10

Service 7.5 / 10 Explore with NRG Pros and Cons Pros Industry-leading 40 year warranty

Price match

Strong equipment selection Cons Only services two states

Some negative reviews

No leasing options Areas served California, Texas Product details NRG Clean Power offers one of the solar industry's best warranties at 40 years. The company also has a price match and has been around for three decades, starting as a heating and air conditioning company. The company only operates in two states, California and Texas. Show more details

Palmetto Solar Best overall Read full review Solar panels are typically low maintenance equipment, but they're also unfamiliar. If you want to reap the benefits of solar but will have a bit more peace of mind if someone else is making sure it's working, Palmetto might be a good fit for you. Just remember to add the cost of Palmetto's monitoring service in to your payback period calculations. Equipment 9.3 / 10

Warranty 6 / 10

Service 10 / 10 . . . Start Savings Estimate Pros and Cons Pros Options for after-installation support

Top-of-line equipment

Financing marketplace Cons Some warranties could be stronger

No consistent price match policy Areas served Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia Product details Palmetto Solar has more robust service for after installation than most other companies, though it might cost you a bit. All customers receive third-party monitoring and proactive communication when some part of their solar system malfunctions. Palmetto also receives an A-plus from the Better Business Bureau. Palmetto offers quality solar equipment and is one of the few companies that offers Sonnen's batteries. Palmetto's workmanship warranty is 10 years and its weatherization warranty is 5 years. Show more details

Elevation Whole home approach Read full review Elevation's focus on your home's energy efficiency isn't the norm in the industry. If you're planning on addressing energy efficiency first, working with Elevation allows you to keep the whole process with one company. Elevation's solar equipment comes from well-established and well-regarded companies. Elevation's warranties on workmanship and weatherization could be a bit longer. Equipment 9.3 / 10

Warranty 6.5 / 10

Service 7.5 / 10 . . . Start Savings Estimate Pros and Cons Pros In-house labor

Price match guarantee Cons Average warranties

App is poorly reviewed Areas served Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, Texas Product details Elevation is a solar installer operating in several states, mostly in the Southwest, and emphasises more than just solar panel installation. The company touts itself as an energy efficiency business, focusing just as much on assessing and improving the efficiency of homes. Elevation offers a price match guarantee and in-house labor. It installs Qcells solar panels, among other brands, and battery brands including Enphase and Tesla. Show more details

SunPower Solar Best solar panels Read full review If you're looking for top-of-the-line solar panels, SunPower is you best choice. But don't write them off if you're looking for a less flashy installation that will get the job done. This year it started installing Qcells panels, which should make an installation from the longest-tenured company on our list more available to more people. Equipment 8 / 10

Warranty 8.5 / 10

Service 7 / 10 . . . Start Savings Estimate Pros and Cons Pros Most efficient panels

Strong warranties Cons No price match

Only installs one battery brand Areas served All 50 states Product details SunPower Solar offers top-of-the-line solar panels and strong warranties. The solar panels SunPower offers have industry leading efficiency marks (22.8%) and a warranty that guarantees at least 92% production after 25 years. It earns an A-plus rating from the Better Business Bureau. SunPower now installs batteries in four sizes, all of which come with strong warranties. SunPower's solar panels might be a bit more expensive than others (though accurate pricing industry wide is hard to come by). The company has said it plans to continue rolling out more accessible solar solutions and started installing solar panels from Qcells this year. Show more details

Freedom Forever Best for cash customers Read full review Include Freedom Forever in your search if you want the backing of a national company that installs a wide variety of the most popular solar equipment available. Freedom Forever also extends a couple of products that take some of the pain and risk out of going solar, like a production guarantee and an escrow option with cash purchases. Online reviews say customer satisfaction has been low of late, though the company says that's changing. Equipment 9.3 / 10

Warranty 7 / 10

Service 5 / 10 . . . Start Savings Estimate Pros and Cons Pros Production guarantee

Price match guarantee

Cash escrow option Cons Customer service concerns

Some warranties are longer elsewhere Areas served Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Washington D.C., Wisconsin, Product details Freedom Forever, one of the largest American solar installers, installs some of the most popular residential equipment. It offers a production guarantee and an uncommon cash escrow option is a welcome step toward a less stressful process. Freedom Forever has had customer service issues, with complaints of paying for a nonfunctional system while dealing with poor communication and long waits. Some recent customers have had flawless experiences, but those reviews appear alongside many more negative ones. The company says things have turned around after a bad stretch, but it’s worth monitoring. Show more details

Tesla Solar Most affordable Read full review Tesla's solar branch seems to be the least loved of Elon Musk's ventures. Even Tesla's Solar Roof seems to get more love. If price is the thing you won't budge on, consider Tesla. By all accounts, Tesla installs quality panels and makes the closest thing there is to a household name in solar storage: the Powerwall. Where you might miss out is customer service. Discussion online seems to suggest Tesla's service is a bit of a gamble. Equipment 7.3 / 10

Warranty 6.5 / 10

Service 8 / 10 . . . Start Savings Estimate Pros and Cons Pros Low prices and a price-match guarantee

Quality equipment

Lower-profile panels Cons Anecdotally, customer service can be poor

Fewer equipment options Areas served All 50 states Product details Solar panels from Tesla are likely to be the cheapest option where they are available. You can save thousands of dollars, without sacrificing on quality of equipment or the warranties that protect it. What you might sacrifice is customer service. From delays to price changes, to slow responses, to system malfunctions, social media reports of negative experiences aren't hard to find, including some who regret their choice. This is true of all solar companies, but the quantity of reports concerning Tesla is concerning. Show more details

Momentum Solar All in-house installers Read full review Momentum installs in 11 states without using subcontractors. While using in-house installers doesn't guarantee a better experience, it does suggest you're likely to get a more uniform experience from them. The fact that Momentum backs its installations with a 25-year workmanship warranty hints at a strong belief in their crews' ability. If Momentum is part of your search, consider the warranties against leaks that other companies offer. Momentum's is five years, which can be beat. Equipment 6 / 10

Warranty 7.5 / 10

Service 7 / 10 . . . Start Savings Estimate Pros and Cons Pros 25-year warranty on workmanship and equipment

Doesn't use subcontractors

Long track record in the industry Cons Only offers one brand of panels

5-year roof penetration warranty Areas served Only solar panels: Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, Pennsylvania Also installs batteries: California, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Texas Product details Momentum Solar puts Qcells solar panels on roofs in 11 states, and installs Enphase batteries alongside them in five of those. Momentum is one of a few companies that will price match quotes from other companies. It also receives an A-plus from the Better Business Bureau. The company also uses only in-house, Momentum-trained installation teams and backs that work up with a workmanship warranty that lasts 25 years, matching the longest warranty terms in the industry. Show more details

Local Orange County solar installation companies

Orange County Solar Orange County Solar says it offers potential customers a series of maintenance options including a system diagnosis, inverter replacements, a monitoring system replacement, uninstalling and reinstalling solar panels, and solar panel cleaning among other benefits. The company's website says representatives will meet with you to provide an estimate of potential monthly savings. See at OC Solar

The Big Deal Solar The Big Deal Solar promises installation services for solar electricity, pools and battery storage on its website. It offers both five- and 10-year solar service plans to its customers. The company's website offers a free consultation. See at The Big Deal Solar

How to determine which solar company in Orange County is best for me

If you have concluded solar panels are the right call, the next step is hiring an installer.

Del Chiaro suggests you get multiple bids and make sure the installers are properly licensed with the California Contractor Licensing Board to ensure they're legitimate.

A good contractor will come to the home and explain why a home is a good candidate for solar, and they should give a bid in writing detailing how much you will save and what the benefits will be from installation as well as the available incentives, she said.

"Good contractors take the time and they will do that for free," she said.

How much do solar panels cost in Orange County?

The cost of a solar panel installation depends on the size of the system put into place: A larger system will cost you more. Therefore, it's advantageous to get to know the price-per-watt costs, as systems range in size via kilowatt.

The average residential price-per-watt is approximately $4 in California, according to Del Chiaro. She said for a typical Orange County house, that would lead to a startup cost of roughly $24,000 if you install a 6-kilowatt system. That's before the federal tax credit.

Orange County residents can expect to break even on a solar investment with a standalone system in about 11 years, Del Chiaro said.

Another cost that should be considered is the purchase of a solar battery. Batteries can protect you if there is a blackout, but Del Chiaro places the cost at likely another $15,000.

"The battery adds roughly $15,000 to the cost but is also eligible for the federal tax credit, so it adds $10,500 to the cost of the system. But because the battery makes your solar system 'shine' in the evening when rates are highest, it can save you more money than the stand-alone solar system," she said.

More than 7,600 batteries are attached to those solar systems built to date in Orange County, Del Chiaro said.

Here's a look at typical costs and system sizes, according to FindEnergy.com.

California solar panel costs

Typical system size (kW) Price per watt Total installed cost Cost after 30% federal tax credit California 5 $3.47 $17,350 $12,145 National average 5 $3.67 $18,350 $12,845

Solar incentives and rebates in Orange County

There are assorted federal and state and programs to make solar a more affordable option. If you live in Orange County, you can look into possible ways to ease costs.

The biggest incentive, of course, is the federal solar tax credit, known officially as the residential clean energy credit. This tax credit provides you with up to 30% of the total cost of a solar installation back on your taxes the next year.

Orange County solar incentives Program Description Disadvantaged Communities – Single Family Solar Homes This program provides no cost solar installation to residents that meet income thresholds. Some Orange County communities are eligible. Property tax exclusion If you install a solar system, you're excluded from paying increased property taxes because of the increased value of your home, but the incentive is set to expire in 2025. Self Generating Incentives Program This statewide initiative provides incentives for alternative energy sources. Net metering Net metering allows customers to sell back to the grid any extra energy by their individual system. However, recent net metering changes in California have led to lower reimbursements.

Installation factors to keep in mind

There is a series of other considerations homeowners have to consider before moving forward with solar installation. These include the angle of a roof, homeowners association regulations and permitting.

Roof conditions: Del Chiaro said the biggest roofing-related issue is whether a roof is overly shaded, possibly preventing enough sunlight from reaching a home.

The second issue is if your roof faces south or west.

"If you have a flat roof we can work with that, but if your roof only faces north with shading on the south side, that would not be very good for solar," she said.

Homeowners association regulations: If you live in a residence where there is a homeowner association, that can be an issue. "They can be a real pain in the butt," Del Chiaro said.

There is a law in California that blocks homeowners associations from keeping members from solar, but your HOA may still push back or have other restrictions, she said.

Permits: Acquiring the permits to go solar in California can be a laborious process. Del Chiaro said you might have to deal with a building department or a local fire department. "Oftentimes, our local governments don't take the time to streamline that process and it creates a lot of red tape," she said.

All of the separate governing bodies in California can lead to potential issues. "Each of them have their own building department, so it is a patchwork quilt of chaos," Del Chiaro acknowledged.

Energy Requirements of a Property: If a customer lives in a small house or apartment building and doesn't use a lot of electricity, it might take awhile for the solar investment to pay for itself, Del Chiaro said. Anyone who spends more than $100 a month of electricity is probably a good candidate for going solar, she said.

How to pay for solar panels in Orange County

While there are ways to decrease the costs, solar panel installation is a large investment involving thousands of dollars. You have to decide which is the best way to finance the project.

Cash: If you have the cash on hand, this is the most straightforward way to pay for a solar panel installation. While this will require spending a lot of money at first, it eliminates interest and fees down the road.

Solar loan: Some solar companies offer solar-specific loans, providing the opportunity for financing and installation from the same company, simplifying the process.

Other types of loans: Some homeowners take out a personal loan or look into home equity loans or lines of credit to finance installation. Be careful of high interest rates, and if you're borrowing against your home equity, note the risk of losing your home if you fail to repay it.

Power purchase agreements: Power purchase agreements create a system where a third party owns your solar system and they sell electricity to you at a discount. California does permit power purchase agreements.

How we found the best solar panel installation companies