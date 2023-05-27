California Solar Panel Incentives: Tax Credits, Rebates, Financing and More

Sunny weather and a long history of supporting solar energy make California a leader in solar panels. But does the state encourage residents to convert to solar with financial incentives? Its recent decision to lower its net metering rates has some critics questioning the state's commitment to residential solar systems.

California dominates the American solar energy market, deriving 28% of its electricity from solar. However, its current incentives for solar panels lag behind several other states -- California doesn't make CNET's list of states with the best incentives for solar panels.

All Americans who purchase solar panels are eligible for the federal tax credit for renewable energy, but state and local incentives for solar vary across the country. Here are the local and state incentives for solar projects in California.

Note: These California incentives are for residential electric customers only. California has additional incentives for organizations, businesses and farms. The solar panel incentives listed below are also accurate as of May 26, 2023. Local government and utility programs change regularly, so check program websites to make sure they are still active.

California state solar tax credits and incentives

Several incentives, credits and rebates are available to all Californians who invest in solar energy systems. Other incentives in this list apply to multiple California counties or to lower-income energy customers.

Property tax exclusion for solar energy systems

California is one of 32 states that provide protection against property tax increases for homeowners who install solar panels. Under California law, all qualifying active solar energy systems will be excluded from the assessment of your property, meaning that installing solar panels will not impact your property taxes one way or another.

This property tax exclusion is currently scheduled to expire on Jan. 1, 2025.

California Self-Generation Incentive Program

Utility customers of the four major investor-owned utilities -- San Diego Gas & Electric, SoCalGas, Southern California Edison, and Pacific Gas & Electric -- are eligible to receive rebates for installing solar batteries using California's Self-Generation Incentive Program. The California Public Utilities Commission offers a $200 rebate for each kilowatt-hour (kWh) of your solar storage system.

A fairly mid-sized battery like the LG Resu 16H Prime, one of the top picks in CNET's list of best solar batteries, provides 16kWh of storage, which would result in a $3,200 rebate under the current rules in California. The battery itself will cost about $10,000 to $13,000 with installation, per SaveonEnergy.

Disadvantaged Communities – Single-Family Solar Homes (DAC-SASH) program

California's DAC-SASH program provides solar incentives for low-income customers in disadvantaged communities. Administered by GRID Alternatives, the program offers Californians $8.5 million in incentives annually.

The California Public Utilities Commission says that eligible customers can receive up to $3 per watt in incentives for solar installations. The current cost per watt of solar panels in California is $3.93, so DAC-SASH participants could save about 75% on solar installations.

California net metering incentives

Net metering allows homes with solar installations to receive money back for contributing surplus solar energy to the broader electricity grid. New rules for net metering reduce the amount of money back for excess energy by 75%. While earlier net metering participants earned about 30 cents per kilowatt, new participants will get about 8 cents per kilowatt.

The new net metering plan comes with higher electricity rates for times when demand is high and access to renewable energy is low, making solar batteries more valuable.

PACE financing for solar panels

Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) programs provide financing for solar installations that allows residents to pay back loans for solar panels with their property taxes. While commercial PACE loans are common throughout the US, only three states -- California, Florida and Missouri -- offer residential PACE programs.

Unlike mortgage loans, PACE loans usually require no down payment or monthly payments. Instead, borrowed money is repaid through homeowners' property tax bills over a term of 10 to 30 years. However, a lien is placed on your home until the loan is fully paid off, which makes selling a home more complicated. Some lenders may not want to provide a mortgage for a home with an attached PACE lien.

California currently has four state-licensed PACE program administrators:

Local communities may provide PACE-style financing of their own. The Sonoma County Energy Independence Program functions similarly to state-licensed PACE programs, letting participants pay back solar installations via their property tax bills over 10- or 20-year terms at 7.49% interest.

Local solar tax credits and incentives in California

Beyond the solar incentives at the state level, many cities, towns and municipalities offer additional incentives for residents who invest in solar energy projects.

Alameda Municipal Power income qualified solar rebate

Residential customers of Alameda Municipal Power can get a small rebate for installing solar panels. You'll get $500 back for any qualifying solar installation if you earn less than $106,000 and your home was built before Jan. 1, 2020. This incentive is designed to offset any fees involved with installing solar panels.

CleanPowerSF Solar Inverter Replacement Program

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) and CleanPowerSF are currently running a program to help customers replace old, damaged solar inverters. The program is only available to existing GoSolarSF customers with a solar installation that's at least 10 years old and no longer covered by warranty.

If your solar inverter needs replacing and you use a participating installer*, you can receive up to $3,000 to cover the cost of the replacement.

* While the solar inverter replacement program appears to be still active, the CleanPowerSF fact sheet notes that participating installers are current "as of May 2022."

Lancaster Energy Power Choice

Residential customers of Lancaster Energy who can't afford solar panels or don't want to pay for them can get them installed for free by Tesla with the electric company's Power Choice program. Tesla will install rooftop solar panels and a Tesla Powerwall Battery for no money at all, and customers will pay for energy usage and storage via their usual electric bill.

However, customers don't get the tax incentives from the solar panels and can only leave the program by "buying out" the solar equipment and battery. Also, if a home in the Power Choice program is sold, the contract transfers to the new owner, which could make selling more complicated.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Solar Rooftops Program

LADWP's Solar Rooftops Program gives its customers another way to contribute to solar power generation without spending anything for solar panels. LADWP installs, connects and maintains the solar panels on a homeowner's property at no cost, and gives the homeowner an annual payment of $240 to $600 each year for 20 years. Customers' electric bills are otherwise unaffected.

Sacramento Municipal Utility District solar stipend

Along with 7.4 cents per kW back for your surplus solar energy, SMUD also provides a $150 stipend for solar panel installations. The money is targeted to pay for the production meter and other solar equipment for the interconnection, but you'll need to act quickly. The solar stipend expires on May 31, 2023.

San Diego Green Building Incentive Program

The city of San Diego will waive building permit fees and plan check fees for the installation of residential solar panels.

Silicon Valley Power Low Income Solar Grant Program

Publicly owned Silicon Valley Power -- which mostly serves the city of Santa Clara, California -- provides grant money for solar panels to residential customers enrolled in its Financial Rate Assistance Program. Eligible customers who own their own solar installations can get $3.50 per watt for solar systems up to 3 kilowatts of power. Solar systems must produce at least 3,800 kWh annually.

SoCalGas Solar Thermal Water Heating System Rebate

SoCalGas customers in Central and Southern California can get a rebate of $2,500 to $4,000 on qualifying solar water heaters. Your system must have a Solar Uniform Energy Factor of 1.8 or higher, and you'll need to install a new Energy Star certified water heater along with your solar installation.

Local solar attic fan rebates in California

Many local energy providers offer rebates for energy efficient appliances, including solar attic fans. These fans usually connect directly to dedicated solar panels to power themselves and cool down attics. Here are the publicly owned electric utilities that are currently offering rebates for solar attic fans.

Azusa solar fan rebate: Customers of Azusa Light and Water can get up to $150 as a credit on their electric bill with the purchase of a qualified solar fan for their attic or home using this application (PDF).

Glendale Water & Power solar attic fan rebate: GWP customers who install solar attic fans can get $100 for each, or $125 if the fans were purchased in Glendale. Customers are limited to two rebates every 10 years at the same residence, and can apply for the rebate online.

Gridley solar attic fan rebate: City of Gridley Electric Utility gives customers $0.45 per cubic feet per minute back for solar attic fans as a rebate. Fill out the application (PDF) and mail or email it to the electric department.

Imperial Irrigation District solar attic fan rebate: Residential electric customers can get a $125 rebate for solar attic fans using this application (PDF).

Lodi solar attic fan rebate: The Lodi Electric Utility offers a rebate for solar attic fans that's based on the capacity of your fan -- $0.15 per cubic feet per minute. You'll need to complete this form (PDF) to apply for the rebate.

Modesto Irrigation District solar attic fan rebate: Residential customers of MID can get a some money back (PDF) after purchasing a solar attic fan -- $100 for appliances with 20 watts of power or greater; $50 for fans with 10 to 19 watts. The application form (PDF) must be snail mailed back to the electric company.

Pasadena solar attic fan rebate: If you're a Pasadena Water & Power customer, you can get $80 back on a rebate for solar attic fans, plus another $20 if you purchased the fan in Pasadena. You'll need to sign into your online account to apply for the rebate.

Riverside solar attic fan rebate: The electric company of Riverside, California, provides a number of rebates for energy-efficient appliances, including solar attic fans. To claim the $100 rebate for a solar attic fan, complete and mail or email this form (PDF).

Ukiah solar attic fan rebate: Ukiah, California, also provides a rebate for solar attic fans based on the capacity of the appliance. The city utility pays $0.20 per cubic feet per minute. Residential customers can apply for the solar attic fan rebate with this form (PDF).

Federal solar tax credits and incentives for Californians

The federal solar tax credit might be more valuable than any of the state and local incentives currently offered in California. It gives you 30% back in tax credit for expenses related to installing solar panels and batteries.

The official name of the federal solar tax credit is the Residential Clean Energy Credit, and though it was expected to expire in 2022, the Inflation Reduction Act extended the tax credit until 2035.

Applying for the federal solar tax credit is simple. Fill out IRS Form 5695 and include it with your tax return for the year in which you installed your solar system, or let the best tax software handle it for you.

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 keeps the federal solar tax credit at 30% until 2033, when it will drop to 26%. The credit will further decrease to 22% in 2034 and expire completely in 2035.

The solar tax credit is nonrefundable, meaning the credit you receive cannot be more than the amount you pay in taxes. You can, however, carry over any additional credit beyond your tax burden into future tax years.

Comparing California solar incentives California incentive Description Eligibility Estimated value** Solar property tax exclusion Solar investment will be excluded from home assessments for property taxes All Californians, until 2025 $240 per year, though will vary considerably based on home price, solar installation, and local taxes DAC-SASH $3 per watt incentives for solar installations Lower-income Californians in disadvantaged communities $24,000 Net metering Money back for excess electricity put back into the grid Residential California customers of investor-owned utilities 8 cents per kWh California Self-Generation Incentive Program State rebate for installing solar batteries All Californians $200 per kWh of solar storage Alameda Municipal Power income qualified solar rebate Solar panel rebate for lower income customers AMP customers earning less than $106,000 $500 CleanPowerSF Solar Inverter Replacement Program Incentive to replace broken inverters at no cost GoSolarSF customers Up to $3,000 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Solar Rooftops Program Free solar panel installation with an annual payment instead of energy savings LAWDP customers $4,800 to $12,000 over 20 years Sacramento Municipal Utility District solar stipend Incentive to cover cost of production meter SMUD customers $150 San Diego Green Building Incentive Program No permit or plan check fees for solar installations San Diego residents Varies based on home size Silicon Valley Power Low Income Solar Grant Program Money back per kWH of solar system power for eligible customers SVP customers enrolled in its Financial Rate Assistance Program 10,500 SoCalGas Solar Thermal Water Heating System Rebate Money back for eligible solar water heaters SoCalGas customers $2,500 to $4,000 Local solar attic fan rebates Money back for purchasing energy-efficient appliances Residential customers of publicly owned electric companies in Azusa, Glendale, Gridley, Imperial, Lodi, Modesto, Pasadena, Riverside and Ukiah $80-$150 Federal solar tax credit 30% in tax credit for qualified solar installation costs All Americans, until 2035 $7,200

** Values of incentives are based on a national $24,000 solar installation average ($2.99 per watt for a 8kWh system). State property tax is estimated at 1% of home value.

California power purchasing agreements

If you don't want to install solar panels yourself, a solar power purchasing agreement lets another company install solar on your property then charge you a predetermined amount for that solar energy.

Solar power purchasing agreements are an easy way to get solar power at no cost upfront, but you won't get any of the tax incentives related to solar panels, and you'll need to watch out for potential rate hikes over time.

Here are a few of the local public solar power purchasing programs available in California.

Santa Barbara Home Power Program

All Santa Barbara County residents can now get solar power installed in their homes at no cost upfront and without a lien on their property. Instead of paying for solar installations, participants in the Santa Barbara Home Power Program have solar panels installed for free and then pay for the energy generated by them.

The program is only available to residents without existing solar systems. Customers currently pay 24 cents per kWh for the first year of service, with rates increasing 2.9% annually.

Santa Clara Solar Water Heating Program

For homeowners who don't want to install their own solar water heaters, the city of Santa Clara leases and maintains solar water heating equipment for its residents. Homeowners pay an installation fee and a monthly utility fee for the equipment, and the city takes care of the rest.

Community solar programs in California

California has allowed community solar programs by law since 2013. Community solar projects let people use solar energy without installing solar panels on their property. The electricity comes from a large shared solar installation.

California recently passed the Community Renewable Energy Act, a law that aims to make community solar projects more accessible for renters and homeowners who cannot afford solar panels.

The Community Solar Green Tariff program provides a 20% discount on community solar energy for people living in disadvantaged communities. Also, some municipal power companies in California, such as the city of Anaheim, provide community solar discount programs for residential customers.

FAQs

Is it worth going solar in California?

California doesn't measure up to some other states as far as the best incentives for solar go, but still offers incentives for solar storage, net metering and installations for low-income families in disadvantaged communities.

However, the new California net metering plan slashes the value of surplus solar energy put back into the grid by 75%. Some experts suggest the new rates will extend the time needed for your solar system to pay you back in energy savings from five or six years to about 15.

Whether or not solar panels are worth it depends on your own personal situation, particularly how much you care about generating your own clean electricity. If you're looking to save money immediately, check your local electricity providers for community solar discount programs.

How do solar tax credits work?

Solar tax credits encourage investments in solar energy by giving you money back at tax time. The amount of tax benefit will usually be a percentage of the amount invested in solar energy. The credits need to be claimed for the same tax year in which you paid for your solar project.

How does the federal solar tax credit work?

The federal tax credit for solar investment -- officially called the Residential Clean Energy Credit -- provides a tax incentive for Americans who invest in solar, wind, geothermal, fuel cells or battery storage.

For energy saving improvements to your home, including solar panels, the federal tax credit gives you 30% back on your investment, with no cap or limit, except for fuel cells. To claim the credit at tax time, you'll need to submit IRS Form 5695 with your return. All of the top tax software can handle that for you.

How many times can you claim solar tax credits?

You can only claim solar tax credits once, in the year that you purchase your solar equipment. If you make additional investments in solar or renewable energy in future years, you can take tax credits for that money as well. There are no limits on how many times you can claim the credit, as long as you are making repeated investments in renewable energy over multiple years.

One exception to the one-time rule is if your federal solar tax credit exceeds the amount you owe in taxes for a year. You don't get the extra money back right away, but you can carry over the excess amount to future tax years, meaning that it's possible to claim the federal solar tax credit for the same investment over successive years.

What are the new rules for net metering in California?

In April 2023, California changed its rules for net metering, reducing the value of solar installations that give electricity back to the broader grid and increasing the value of solar batteries.

The new rules -- called Net Metering 3.0 -- reduce the credit value for excess energy sent to the grid by 75%, from an average of 30 cents per kWh to about 8 cents per kWh.

New time-of-use rules will make electricity more expensive at certain periods of the day, so solar batteries that can store and provide electricity at high-priced times are now more valuable.

Under Net Metering 2.0, solar customers in California could expect to pay off their solar panels with electricity savings in about five or six years. Some experts now predict it could take up to 15 years under the new net metering rules.

Customers who installed solar panels under earlier net metering rules will continue to receive the earlier net metering rates for 20 years from their initial installation.

It's important to note that these new net metering rules only apply to California's six investor-owned utilities -- San Diego Gas & Electric, SoCalGas, Southern California Edison, Pacific Gas & Electric, Bear Valley Electric Service and Liberty.

Local publicly owned utilities may still provide their own rates for surplus solar energy. For example, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is currently paying 19 to 34 cents per kWh, well more than the new rates for net metering 3.0. Other providers may pay less -- Turlock Irrigation District currently pays less than 3 cents per kWh -- or not at all.