Light up your life with 32 feet of smart LED lighting for $17

LED light strips are one of those seemingly ridiculous modern purchases -- why would anyone want THAT? -- until you actually try them out for yourself. Personally, I find LED light strips most useful for bias lighting behind a television, because it really improves the perceived picture quality, but there are all sorts of reasons to string LED lights up around the house. And there's no reason to ever pay list price for them, because light strips go on sale constantly. Case in point: You can get this right now when you apply the coupon on the product page and promo code RIOM5K4V at checkout. That's $16 or half off the usual price. And it's an even better deal than the 16-foot strip sale I told you about earlier this month.

The light strip comes with its own 3M adhesives so you can mount it nondestructively anywhere you like, which makes it apartment-safe. You can control it via Gosund's app as well as Alexa and Google Assistant, and you can set the lights to go on and off on a schedule. There are eight scene modes to choose from (including night mode, reading lights, party and rainbow) and an integrated microphone lets you set the lights to pulse with whatever music you're playing in the room. Of course, you don't have to put these things in disco mode -- you can just select a color and let them glow at the brightness you choose, which is ideal for bias lighting behind your TV, under a sofa or to illuminate a shelf.

The usual caveats apply: This deal was working when the article was posted, but it's only good while supplies last, and Gosund might choose to change the coupon or promo code value for any reason at any time. In the meantime, this adds up to roughly 50 cents per foot of lighting, which isn't bad.

