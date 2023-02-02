Flagship Power Overview: A New Deregulated Energy Provider With Competitive Rates

Brand-new to the Texas deregulated energy market, Flagship Power was founded in 2022. The company is headquartered in Houston and promises low electricity rates, updated technology and quality customer service. While there are a variety of electricity companies to choose from in Texas, Flagship provides energy plans that stand out among competitors, like its seven-month contract length and 100% renewable energy options.

Flagship Power What we like What to consider Variety of contract lengths Does not offer variable rate electricity plans Low prices Founded in 2022, less history in the market Offer 100% renewable energy plans

Customer service focused



Flagship Power plans

Flagship Power

All Flagship Power plans are fixed-rate, meaning you pay the same monthly price for the length of your contract. Fixed-rate contracts usually last 12, 24 or 36 months, but in addition to these, Flagship offers a unique seven-month option. If you're moving soon or like to frequently switch electricity companies, seven months may be a good plan length for you.

A variable-rate plan may be a better fit if you enjoy taking advantage of energy market fluctuations. Variable-rate plans allow you to pay lower rates during market lows but include the risk of paying high rates during times of high demand. If you're interested in selecting a variable-rate plan, Flagship is not the provider for you. Flagship currently does not provide variable-rate plans, but other Texas electricity providers, such as 4Change Energy and Express Energy, do.

Not all of Flagship's fixed-rate plans are the same. Some include incentives to save you money. Flagship offers plans with free electricity on weeknights or weekends, which can dissolve the worry of using too much or too little. Energy is free during times of lower demand, including every day from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and on the weekend from Friday at 7 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m. These plans can help you save money if you strategically time when you run large appliances or charge your electric vehicle. Other electricity companies offer similar-styled plans, but competitive low-rate providers do not usually offer them.

Refund plans are common among Flagship's competitors, whereby you receive a refund (usually $100) if you use at least 1,000 kWh of electricity each month. Some companies, including Flagship, also offer higher refunds ($200) for using more than 2,000 kWh per month. With Flagship, you can choose a refund energy plan with a contract lasting 12, 24 or 36 months. Most competitors only offer 12- and 24-month options.

One of Flagship's unique plans is the 100% renewable energy plan. While all Texas electricity plans include at least 6% of green energy, not all electricity companies offer 100% renewable plans. Competitors such as 4Change Energy and Express Energy have options to upgrade to 100% renewable, but that comes with an added cost. Green energy plans allow you to power your home with renewable sources, including solar and wind energy.

The Electricity Facts Label is an important document available with every plan. It will clue you into your selected plan's details, including important information you should understand before signing up. One consistent factor of Flagship Power EFLs is the early termination fee, a $20 charge for each remaining month of the contract. Flagship will not charge you the ETF if you cancel your contract because you're moving out of Flagship's service area. Other details listed on an EFL include:

Average price per kWh

Contract length

Electricity usage credits

Provider's contact information

Renewable energy percentage

Utility delivery charges

Is Flagship Power a good electricity provider?

Flagship Power offers some of the lowest electricity rates on the market. With electricity prices increasing across the country, locking in a low rate with a trusted provider is essential. The variety of contract lengths and plan options help you get a low, competitive rate and the flexibility to choose from as few as seven months or up to 36 months. If you're settled in your home and want electricity rate stability for the next three years, a 36-month contract is an excellent option.

Flagship Power is one of the best options if you're specifically interested in an affordable 100% renewable energy plan. Gexa Energy is another electricity provider specializing in green energy plans in the same service area. Flagship may have a lower rate in some areas than Gexa, but it depends on your service address.

As a new energy provider in the Texas market, Flagship Power is still growing and building its reputation. Other companies have more experience in the energy market, such as Express Energy, which has been in the business since 2000. If reputation and business age are important to you, Flagship may not be the best fit.

Flagship Power's variety of plans gives you the power to choose the best energy service for you. Flagship currently operates in deregulated areas of Texas. Explore Flagship Power plans in your area at CNET's sister publication SaveOnEnergy.com or call 877-243-4398 to speak with an energy expert there. Electricity rates change frequently and are based on your ZIP code. Compare the latest rates available for Texas electricity plans on SaveOnEnergy.com here.