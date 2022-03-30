Expand Your Smart Home With This $10 Sengled Starter Kit With Two Bulbs and a Hub

Sengled

Modern times come with modern conveniences -- for a price. Luckily, some smart home tech is getting cheaper, and nowhere is that truer than when it comes to lighting up your home. Smart bulbs have become more affordable and accessible, with tons of competition flooding the market. Whether you're looking to try out smart lighting for the first time or just want to upgrade your current setup to support more bulbs, , and at 33% off, you'll pay just $10 to get ball rolling.

The kit comes with a smart hub that supports 2.4G and 5G WiFi routers so that you can connect up to 64 smart bulbs to your system's network. Sengled smart bulbs come packed with features, too. You can easily use the Sengled Home app to customize your schedules, routines and scenes. And the bulbs include Wake Up and Sleep modes, which slowly transition you from darkness to light, or vice versa, simulating a sunrise or sunset to help you wake up and fall asleep more naturally. You can even adjust your lights with voice commands. The two A19 light bulbs included in the kit come in a soft white color, but you can always add-on full color bulbs to your setup as you expand your smart hub system. With such great savings, now is the perfect time to take the plunge and get smart lighting for your home today.