Ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control adds Siri into the mix

Ecobee

Ecobee announced plans back in June to add Siri to its SmartThermostat with Voice Control. On Tuesday, the smart home company officially launched Siri support for the flagship smart thermostat. Siri will be added to existing SmartThermostat with Voice Control models via a free software update rolling out to current users "over the next few weeks."

Toronto-based Ecobee is known for its limited premium offering of smart thermostats and home security products. Its $249 SmartThermostat with Voice Control competes directly with the identically priced Nest Learning Thermostat. Both models have apps, remote sensors and various smart capabilities designed to maximize your energy and money savings. Last week Google announced the Nest Renew service, available at both free and paid tiers, that's supposed to further emphasize clean energy.

Ecobee's SmartThermostat with Voice Control edged out the Nest Learning Thermostat in our testing due to its integrated Alexa speaker and overall ease of use. Adding Siri only further establishes its breadth of features, although we'll have to test it for ourselves to see how well it works -- and whether it really does add value.

But, unlike the SmartThermostat's built-in Alexa speaker, Siri support only works if you have a HomePod Mini on the same Wi-Fi network. You'll also have control using the Home app if you'd rather use your phone (of course, you can also just use the Ecobee app for that). Once set up, you should be able to control your thermostat, including getting the temperature status, adjusting the temperature and more with a Siri command.

New SmartThermostats with Voice Control will come with Siri support automatically.