Constellation Energy Review: A Gas and Electric Provider Worth Considering

With electricity costs rising in many areas, securing a fixed energy rate long term that's also sourced from renewable energy is worth considering.

However, choosing a deregulated supplier like Constellation -- versus sticking with your default utility price -- may not always be the best choice. What you get from a fixed rate is protection from price fluctuations, but it's a gamble: Energy prices could decrease after you lock in a fixed rate plan.

Deregulation -- or in plain terms, energy choice -- gives consumers the option to choose who supplies their energy and how much to pay for it. "Consumers can pick and choose from multiple companies and benefit from competitive pricing, more innovative services and the freedom to select a supplier based on factors that matter to them, such as renewable energy options or customer service," Jake Edie, an adjunct professor who teaches a course on clean energy in the electric grid at the University of Illinois Chicago, recently told CNET's Chi Odogwu.

Constellation has a service footprint extending across 17 states (and Washington, DC) with a service history dating back to 1995. The company states it is "the nation's largest producer of carbon-free energy" and has set a goal "to eliminate 100% of our greenhouse gas emissions by leveraging innovative technology and enhancing our diverse mix of hydro, wind and solar resources, paired with the nation's largest carbon-free nuclear fleet."

Constellation's wide footprint, fixed-rate plans for both gas and electricity and its renewable energy initiatives, make it a company worth considering.

Constellation Energy pros and cons

Pros Cons Large service footprint (17 states and DC).

Offers 100% renewable energy plans.

Partners with Sunrun for solar plans.

Duel fuel (gas & electric) bundle options.

Home services offered in some areas.

Founded in 1995, experienced provider. Typically does not offer the lowest rates.

Some plan options are limited to specific locations.

Variable-rate plans only offered in Texas.

No short-term contract available like competitors.

What states does Constellation operate in?

Constellation Energy offers a variety of residential energy plans, including electricity, natural gas, renewable and bundled options. Not all plan types are available in Constellation's service areas. The following table shows the different types of plans and where they're offered.

Plan type Service areas Electricity plans Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington, DC. Natural gas plans Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, DC, and Wyoming. Renewable plans Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington, DC. Solar panels bundle w/Sunrun Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey and New York. Home services Atlanta, Georgia, Maryland and Texas.

Constellation: Types of plans offered

Fixed-rate electricity plans

Fixed-rate residential electricity plans from Constellation are available in 11 US states. Fixed-rate plans have a set price per kilowatt-hour that you pay monthly. Your bill may vary by month based on your energy usage, but the price per kWh remains the same throughout the contract's length. Fixed-rate plans are good options if you want a more predictable monthly energy bill and protection from price fluctuations.

Constellation offers fixed-rate contract length options of 12, 24 and 36 months, which is common among electricity providers. A shorter-term plan is beneficial if you plan to move soon or like to switch energy companies frequently. If you can lock in a low rate and stay in the same location for a few years, the longer term options can be a great way to protect yourself from rising electricity rates.

Variable rate plans

Variable-rate plans differ because rates are based on the fluctuating energy market. When the market prices are low, the price per kWh is also low, and vice versa when the demand is high. Consider variable-rate plans if you want to take advantage of market lows and more contract length flexibility. Currently, Constellation provides variable-rate plans exclusively in Texas.

Natural gas plans

Natural gas is often a less expensive energy source than traditional electricity. Like electricity plans, Constellation offers fixed and variable-rate options for natural gas in 13 states plus Washington, DC. Contract lengths for fixed-rate plans last between six months and 24 months.

If you want to try natural gas to see how it affects your energy bill, short plans like Constellation's six-month plans are good options. Variable-rate plans for natural gas from Constellation are only available in Georgia.

Natural gas is priced per Therm (equal to 29.3 kWh). To get an idea of how prices for electricity compare against natural gas, take the quote for cents per Therm and divide by 29.3. For example, if you see an electricity price that is 8.99 cents per kWh and natural gas for 61.9 cents per Therm, the natural gas cost would equal 2.11 cents per kWh if it were electricity.

Natural gas is an alternative to traditional electricity used for heating and generating electricity, but it's not exactly eco-friendly. If you're seeking to reduce your carbon footprint, consider rooftop solar panels, solar battery storage or choosing a renewable energy plan.

Renewable energy plans

Constellation's renewable fixed-rate energy plans are available in 11 US states and sourced from 100% wind or solar energy. Other companies, like Clearview Energy, use resources like hydropower, geothermal and solar energy for their 100% renewable energy plans. Regardless of the source, renewable plans are good options if you're eco-conscious and want to reduce your carbon footprint.

Not all renewable plans come with 100% green energy. In some states, like Texas, all electricity plans must have a minimum of 6% renewable energy. Energy companies like Direct Energy and Just Energy provide options with smaller percentages of green energy (like 25%), which is great if you want a partially renewable plan.

Solar panels bundle

If you're interested in powering your home with solar, Constellation has a unique partnership with Sunrun, a solar panel installation company. Sunrun installs, monitors and maintains solar panels while you make monthly payments through Sunrun using a solar lease or power purchase agreement. In a solar lease, you pay a fixed monthly fee for using the panels, whereas in a PPA you pay a monthly charge per kWh of electricity used from the panels.

Under this Sunrun and Constellation agreement, Sunrun ultimately owns the panels, meaning you won't be able to take advantage of any federal tax credits or state rebates. Constellation would act as the energy supplier for any excess electricity you needed that the solar panels do not provide. The benefit to you is a reduced cost per kWh for electricity and knowing your energy is sourced by solar.

In general, solar panels can save you thousands on energy costs over time by reducing your monthly energy bill. You can skip the PPA or lease and go straight to a solar panel purchase, too.

Constellation's solar energy plans are only available in a few states, but there are plenty of other solar company options to choose from besides Sunrun. For a comprehensive list, check out CNET's guide to the best solar companies.

Bundled dual fuel plans

Where offered, you can bundle natural gas and electricity plans for lower monthly payments than purchasing them separately. Bundled plans provide the convenience of paying for two energy sources in one bill from the same company. A bundled plan is a good option if you're interested in powering your home with electricity and natural gas, and live in Constellation's service area.

Home services

Constellation offers home services in a handful of areas such as Texas, Maryland and Atlanta. Constellation advertises home energy-efficiency assessments and repairs for air conditioning, heating and plumbing.

Make sure to read the fine print

Every plan includes a contract summary, known as either the Electricity Facts Label or terms of service. Before signing an agreement, review the following contract details.

Average price per kWh.

Contract duration.

Contact information.

Moving or transfer fees.

Cancellation fees or early termination fees.

Electricity usage credits.

Renewable energy percentage.

Renewal terms.

Utility delivery charges.

Late payment fees.

Potential usage penalty charges.

Auto bill pay discount requirements.

Time of use rates or escalators.

Is Constellation Energy a good electricity provider?

Constellation could be the best choice depending on your values, goals and needs. The company isn't known for the lowest rates, but is known for its renewable energy options, large service footprint and history.

Two standout features Constellation offers are the bundle dual-fuel plans and its solar partnership with Sunrun. Bundled plans are convenient and can be cost-saving. Constellation's partnership with Sunrun solar could give you the best solar and energy price combo. Keep in mind, though, with this program you won't own the panels, but you will pay less per kWh.

First, decide if you want to choose or switch your energy provider. Then compare Constellation's options and prices against your utilities price and the other supplier brands available in your ZIP code.

The answer may be: Constellation has the best offer to fit your needs in your ZIP code -- or it may not. Sometimes the utility price or a Constellation competitor has the better offer. What's most important is making sure you read the fine print and compare all your options before signing a contract.

How do I sign up for Constellation Energy service?

You can enroll in a Constellation energy plan using the Choose Energy marketplace. Enter your ZIP code to all the plans available from Constellation Energy and other providers. Once you make a decision on a plan and provider you can enroll online or by phone.

Electricity rates change frequently and are based on your ZIP code. ChooseEnergy.com is a CNET partner site, which, like CNET, is owned by Red Ventures.