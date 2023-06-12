How to Switch Your Electric Company

If you live in a deregulated area and have the power to choose your electric provider, you'll want to take these steps before you make the switch.
If you aren't happy with your electric company, you can switch -- if you live in a deregulated energy market.
Currently, there are 18 US states with full or partial regions with deregulated energy choices such as gas, electric or both. If you live in one of these regions, you have the power to switch which company supplies your electricity and the price you pay for it.
"Deregulation ensures that consumers can pick and choose from multiple companies and benefit from competitive pricing, more innovative services and the freedom to select a supplier based on factors that matter to them, such as renewable energy options or customer service," said Jake Edie, an adjunct professor who teaches a course on clean energy in the electric grid at the University of Illinois Chicago.
But just because you have the option to choose your electric supplier doesn't always mean you should.
The choice to switch energy suppliers is a personal decision, Edie said. It could be for a better price or so you can source your power from clean renewable energy like solar, wind or hydro power.
For Edie, who lives in a deregulated region of Illinois, his decision to switch suppliers was so he could control where his electricity came from. Edie chose to switch to a company that sources their power from clean solar energy.
Whatever your circumstances or motivations may be, gathering all the relevant information before switching energy suppliers is essential. Here's everything you need to know about how to switch energy suppliers in deregulated markets.
Energy deregulation is when governments reduce or ease regulations over electricity and gas markets to allow multiple companies to compete for business and eliminate regional monopolies.
"Historically, consumers paid higher electricity fees when a single utility company was responsible for generating, transmitting and distributing electricity in a specific area," Edie said. Deregulation means consumers have a choice of who they buy their electricity from. Typically, deregulated markets tend to have more competitive pricing and more consumer-friendly options.
As much as there are some advantages to deregulation, there are also some disadvantages. For example, multiple providers offering services can be complicated for customers to navigate. Some deregulated markets have also faced price manipulation issues, making understanding your bill confusing for consumers.
Simply put, an electricity supplier -- or generating company -- produces electricity through various methods. These methods use multiple fuels like coal or biomass to rotate steam turbines to generate electricity. Alternative technologies include gas, wind, and hydro turbines, which use kinetic energy to drive these generators. In nuclear power plants, atoms are split to spin turbines and create electricity. Some clean energy-generating companies also use renewable energy sources like solar energy to generate electricity.
An electricity distributor, most commonly known as your utility or TDU (transmission distribution utility), is a company that manages the network of power lines and transformers needed to deliver electricity from the transmission system to your home or business. This company issues your monthly electric bill and separately charges for supply (the actual electricity used) and delivery (the electricity transport to your home).
Your geographic location typically determines the distributor and isn't subject to change. However, while your distributor remains the same in a deregulated market, you can switch your electricity supplier or generating company.
Consumers should consider several factors when shopping for an energy supplier in a deregulated market. These include the price per kilowatt-hour (kWh), contract terms, the percentage of renewable energy offered and the supplier's reputation. It's also important to understand your current electricity usage, which can be found on your current utility bill.
"Switching is typically a straightforward procedure that can be done online or over the phone," said Edie. Search for a consumer advocate organization such as your state's public utility commission (PUC) website, Edie said. The PUC's purpose is to safeguard consumer rights. "They [PUC] maintain a list of different suppliers in the state and may offer additional information about them," he says.
Watch out for door-to-door sales people, Edie cautions. "Never share your electric bill with them, as unscrupulous salespeople may enroll you in their service without your knowledge."
|
Deregulated State
Reputable supplier comparison site
|
Texas
|
Pennsylvania
|
Illinois
|
Maryland
|
Connecticut
|
Delaware
|
DC
|
Maine
https://www.maine.gov/mpuc/regulated-utilities/electricity/maine-retail-electricity-suppliers
|
New Hampshire
|
New Jersey
|
New York
|
Ohio
|
Rhode Island
If you live in a deregulated state and decide that you want to switch your energy supplier, here are some actionable steps you can take:
If you're interested in switching your electric provider, here are a few important questions to ask:
According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, 13 states and the District of Columbia have completely deregulated or reorganized their electricity utilities.
|
Connecticut
|
Maryland
Pennsylvania
|
Delaware
|
New Hampshire
Rhode Island
|
D.C.
|
New Jersey
Texas
|
Illinois
|
New York
|
Maine
|
Ohio
An additional five states have partially deregulated or restructured their electricity utility market:
California
Georgia
Michigan
Oregon
Virginia
There's no hard and fast rule when choosing a supplier. It depends on your needs and personal circumstances. You can support clean energy efforts or save on utility bills.
It depends. Consumers can benefit from the competitive pricing that arises as a result of having deregulated markets. However, deregulation may lead to price manipulation issues, defeating the goal of a free and competitive market.