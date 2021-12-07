Amazon Smart Thermostat vs. Wyze Thermostat: Which budget model is best?

The Amazon Smart Thermostat and the Wyze Thermostat are the two most affordable connected thermostats I've tested. Both models can be controlled with an app or voice commands and both cost less than 100 bucks. So, which one is the best for you? We've got a side-by-side comparison below so you can see their main differences and determine which budget-friendly smart thermostat to choose.

Chris Monroe/CNET The Amazon Smart Thermostat is just $60. For your money, you get the thermostat, mounting hardware and tools and an optional wall plate to cover old paint and holes. If your current thermostat wiring doesn't include a C-wire, you'll need Amazon's C-wire adapter. Unlike most thermostat companies, Amazon doesn't include a C-wire adapter by default. You can either buy it bundled with the thermostat for $75 or buy one separately for $30. Like all C-wire adapters, it takes some extra electrical work to install one, but Amazon details the steps in the Alexa app. The Amazon Smart Thermostat has a minimal design with an easy-to-use touchscreen display, and it's simple to install and configure using the Alexa app. It also works seamlessly with Alexa voice commands, but isn't compatible with Google Assistant or Apple HomeKit. Because of its excellent price (especially if you don't need the C-wire adapter), solid design and easy integrations with the Alexa app and Alexa voice commands, this model won an Editors' Choice Award. There are a couple things that make the Wyze Thermostat stand out, though, so let's see what it has to offer in comparison. Read my review of the Amazon Smart Thermostat for more details.

Chris Monroe/CNET The Wyze Thermostat costs $71. In addition to the thermostat, your purchase includes mounting hardware and tools and an optional wall plate and C-wire adapter. Wyze's app has a detailed tutorial for installing and configuring the Wyze Thermostat. The app is also easy to use to adjust your thermostat's temperature, create schedules and view your current settings after the initial setup. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, if you have a compatible smart speaker or display. Unfortunately, the thermostat dial felt cheap and was difficult to use to adjust the temperature. You also either need a C-wire or have to install the included C-wire adapter. Wyze details how to install the C-wire adapter if you need one, but it will require some additional electrical work. The Wyze Thermostat isn't compatible with Apple HomeKit, either, so you can't use the Home app or Siri with this thermostat. Due to the wonky control dial and higher price compared to the Amazon's thermostat (if you don't need Amazon's C-wire adapter), Amazon's model edges out the Wyze Thermostat. However, if you only plan to control your thermostat with the app or voice commands, the cheap dial won't be as much of an issue. See my Wyze Thermostat review for more information.