Alexa Together expands on Care Hub connectedness for aging loved ones

James Martin/CNET

Amazon on Tuesday unveiled Alexa Together, a $20 per month subscription service that works with Alexa Care Hub and is designed to help you stay connected from far away with aging friends and loved ones.

Announced during Amazon's 2021 invite-only launch event, Alexa Together features urgent response features like hands-free 24/7 access to professional emergency hotlines. In the event of an emergency, users can ask Alexa to call for help. Alexa Together also supports fall detection, through third-party devices.

Now playing: Watch this: Biggest announcements from Amazon's fall event

Multiple people, such as siblings caring for parents, or neighbors who help check in on an older person, can have access to Alexa Together. The subscription also offers remote IT assistance, reminders, the ability to add contacts for hands-free calling, as well as support for linking music services.

Amazon Astro, the tech company's new household robot, also works with Alexa Together.

Amazon is offering a six-month free trial of Alexa Together, as well as a free year of the service for existing Care Hub customers.

Amazon didn't livestream its presentation to the general public, but the company promised attendees "news about our latest Amazon devices, features and services," according to invitations that went out Sept. 20. Last year's event included revamped Echo and Echo Dot speakers, the Always Home Cam Ring drone, and a rotating smart display.