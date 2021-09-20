Amazon to unveil latest Echo, Ring devices on Sept. 28

Chris Monroe/CNET

Amazon is holding an event next week to show off the latest editions to its growing lineup of Ring, Fire TV and Echo devices as well as updates on its services. The virtual event will take place on Sept. 28.

Amazon's invite on Monday didn't reveal much, but the retail giant could unveil updated versions of its Echo smart speakers and displays. During its fall devices and services event last year, Amazon unveiled the spherical forth-gen Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Dot Kids Edition as well as the Echo Show 10.

Another thing we could get next week: a release date for the Ring Always Home Cam. Amazon introduced the $250 indoor drone -- a flying security camera that docks when it isn't in use -- during its event last year but didn't give a specific release date.

It's unclear if Amazon will have more in store for Fire TV. Earlier this month, the company debuted a new stand-alone streamer, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, as well as the Amazon Fire TV Omni and Fire TV 4-Series. The new Amazon-built TVs are available for preorder and slated to arrive in October.

Of course, Amazon could also have surprises to unbox. We'll find out for sure next week.