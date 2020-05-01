When Disneyland and Disney World might reopen following COVID-19 closures

Corinne Reichert/CNET

With its theme parks closed indefinitely during the spread of COVID-19, many are wondering when Disneyland and Walt Disney World will reopen. The theme parks in Anaheim, California and Orlando, Florida have been closed since March 12 due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Until they reopen, you can enjoy theme park content through the Disney Magic Moments website like virtual ride-throughs of attractions, Disney World's Happily Ever After fireworks show, a viewing of Disneyland's new Magic Happens parade and sing-alongs with the Dapper Dans from Main Street.

The following dates are estimates based on current information available from nations, states and counties, with Disney Parks not responding to a request for comment.

Disneyland, California: "Once therapeutics have been developed"

As part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to reopen California, Disneyland and other theme parks will likely fall into the final category of those allowed to resume operations in stage four:

Safety and preparedness -- more testing, contact tracing, PPE, hospital surge capacity; making essential work environments as safe as possible; preparing workforce guidelines Gradually opening some lower-risk workplaces with changes, like retail with curbside pickup, manufacturing, offices where telework isn't possible, the next school year potentially starting in July or August, childcare facilities for limited numbers Opening higher-risk environments with adaptations and limits on size of gatherings, for example hair and nail salons, gyms, movies, sports without live audiences, religious services End of stay at home order -- reopening highest-risk experiences and venues, including concerts, convention centers, sports with live audiences, once therapeutics have been developed

Newsom didn't give a timeline for each stage, but California is still only in stage one -- although he said Friday the state is "days, not weeks" away from stage two.

A vaccine isn't likely until 2021, although the FDA issued an emergency authorization to use remdesivir as a COVID-19 treatment Friday.

Walt Disney World, Florida: Post-May 2020

With Florida a little more lax on lockdowns -- Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday his plan to begin reopening the state on Monday, May 4, although people are being asked to stay 6 feet apart and limit group size to 10 -- Walt Disney World looks to be much closer to reopening.

During a meeting on April 28, Orlando's Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force outlined guidelines and mandates for theme parks, specifically mentioning Disney World. At large theme parks, it's recommending two guidelines: tape markings of 6 feet apart in lines for attractions and encourage staff who are aged 65 and up to stay home.

Mandates involve Disney capping its capacity at 50% in phase one, and 75% in phase two; touch-less hand sanitizer at all entryways, turnstiles and attraction entries and exits; and wiping down all railings and surfaces after every single use. The task force also said there must be temperature checks for staff prior to their shifts, and staffers with a temperature above 100.4 will not be permitted inside Disney World. All employees with flu-like symptoms must stay home.

It's unclear when Orlando's phases will begin, but phase one of reopening Florida begins Monday. The statewide rules -- barring South Florida -- will similarly see restaurants and retail stores limited to 25% capacity. Movie theaters, hair salons, gyms, and bars remain closed. Those visiting Florida from out of state must still self-isolate for two weeks, although DeSantis said Florida is likely weeks rather than months away from stage two.

Disney

Disney Parks across the world

Both Shanghai Disney and Hong Kong Disney closed in late January, followed by the Tokyo Disney Resort in late February. Disneyland Paris closed March 12.

