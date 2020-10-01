Trumps in quarantine after top aide tests positive for COVID-19

Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Donald Trump said late Thursday he and First Lady Melania Trump had entered quarantine after learning that top White House aide Hope Hicks had tested positive for COVID-19.

"The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results," Trump wrote in a tweet. "In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!"

Hicks has accompanied Trump on several campaign trips in recent days, including the presidential debate with former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday and a campaign rally in Minnesota on Wednesday.

While topics such as race relations, climate change, and the Supreme Court were discussed during Tuesday's meeting, the coronavirus dominated much of the debate. During the debate, Trump defended his decision to often appear in public without a facial covering, explaining that he wears a mask "when needed."

"I think masks are OK," Trump said, when asked why moderator Chris Wallace why he typically appears in public without wearing a mask. He pulled out a mask from his suit jacket to show that he carried it with him.

"I put a mask on, you know, when I think I need it. Tonight is an example, everybody has had a test," Mr. Trump said. "I wear a mask when needed. When needed, I wear masks."

Earlier this week, the world passed a grim milestone when Johns Hopkins University reported that more than 1 million people has died as a result of the novel coronavirus. That revelation came less than a week after the number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in the US surpassed 200,000.

The White House didn't immediately respond for comment on whether Hicks' positive test will affect his personal policy on wearing masks in public.

