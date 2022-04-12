Giselle Castro-Sloboda/CNET

Wellness tech company Therabody announced on Tuesday the launch of its first ever skin care device: the TheraFace Pro. The TheraFace Pro takes what Therabody is most known for -- percussive therapy, used in its line of massage guns -- and has created an all-in-one facial tool that can do everything from cleansing to acne treatment.

The TheraFace Pro's ability to wash your face, in addition to treating various skin care concerns and relaxing your facial muscles, makes it a uniquely versatile tool. It can reduce tension and increase circulation with Therabody's signature percussive therapy, and tone the skin using microcurrent therapy. It can also treat acne, wrinkles, puffiness and more using heat, cooling and LED light therapy.

The device retails for $399, which includes a soft carrying bag, a stand, three percussive attachments, a microcurrent ring, an LED Ring, a cleansing ring, TheraOne's Conductive Gel and a charging cable.

Giselle Castro-Sloboda/CNET

Besides being a fitness and wellness enthusiast, I am also into skin care. So when I had the chance to try the TheraFace Pro ahead of its launch, I was excited to learn more and try it for myself.

The TheraFace Pro resembles the Clarisonic (which was all the rage in the mid-2000s). It doesn't seem much bigger than Therabody's Theragun Mini, and it has the same clean and sleek design as the rest of Therabody's percussive products. There are two color options available: white and rose gold, or black and gold.

During the preview, I sat through a mini spa-like session where I learned about the different attachments and how to use them. Each attachment connects to the top of the handle magnetically. On the handle there are buttons to control the device -- there's one to turn on the percussion and toggle between three different settings, from low to high. First, I cleansed my face using the cleansing ring brush attachment. Afterward, I noticed my skin felt and looked smoother.

Giselle Castro-Sloboda/CNET

The next step involved using microcurrents, which are tiny electrical currents that help tighten and firm the skin by stimulating the muscles of the face. Before using the microcurrent ring attachment, I applied TheraOne's Conductive Gel to get the most out of the process. The middle button on the handle controls the microcurrent's intensity and also has three settings. I kept it at the lowest setting since it was my first time and I wanted to get used to the quick zap caused by the microcurrent. The zapping reminded me of an at-home laser hair-removal device, except for my facial muscles. The device beeps every 15 seconds as a guided timer during treatments.

After cleansing and using microcurrents, I experimented with the LED ring attachment, which allows you to choose from red, blue or red-plus-infrared light therapy with the click of a button. The red light is for reducing wrinkles around the eyes, and the blue light is for treating mild to moderate acne. The red-plus-infrared light, which is also meant to be used around the eye area, provides therapeutic warming to temporarily reduce pain and discomfort. This feature includes a guided 15-second timer that beeps when done. Keep in mind that blue light is the only one that can't be used with percussive therapy since it risks spreading acne bacteria across the face.

Giselle Castro-Sloboda/CNET

There are also three percussive facial attachments (cone, micropoint and flat) that can be used either on their own or combined with the LED ring. The flat attachment is for the face, neck and chest, while the micropoint helps maximize circulation for larger areas such as your forehead, cheeks and chest. The cone is intended to be used around the eyes, your nasolabial folds (aka laugh lines) and pressure points.

The session ended using the optional hot and cold rings (sold separately for $99), which I found incredibly soothing. The hot ring has a dome-shaped attachment that uses heat to help your skin absorb creams and serums better. The cold ring has a flat metallic ring intended to reduce facial puffiness, which is common in the mornings.

Giselle Castro-Sloboda/CNET

All in all, I left with my skin looking healthier and more radiant. If you enjoy getting facials or other facial treatments, and want the option to do them at home, the TheraFace Pro is worth the investment. The device is small, and all the attachments fit into the soft carrying bag provided in the kit, so you can carry them anywhere. It also has a decent battery that lasts 2 hours before needing to be charged. If you're looking for a gift for the skin care fanatic in your life, the TheraFace Pro is an excellent choice.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.