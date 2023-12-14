SmileDirectClub Is Shutting Down: What to Know About Payments, Alternatives and More

SmileDirectClub, an online company selling invisible aligners for teeth straightening, announced a complete shutdown on Friday after the company filed for bankruptcy just months before.

On its website, the company explains that customers of SmileDirectClub won't be able to receive any more aligners or customer care, regardless of where they are in their treatment path. The company also expects customers to continue their payments, meaning all existing patients with a payment plan are currently still on the hook for whatever they owe. An average treatment length is four to six months but can run up to two years for some patients.

Invisible aligners have become a popular teeth straightening treatment in recent years because clear aligners are a more subtle and often cheaper alternative to traditional orthodontic services. Remote companies like SmileDirectClub also don't require any in-person appointments in contrast to companies like Invisalign, which requires some in-person appointments.

But SmileDirectClub has been accused of some unfair practices, including in a lawsuit alleging the company made unsatisfied patients sign NDAs, according to different media reports. Shortly before its bankruptcy filing, the company ran a discount on upfront payments, Axios reported, encouraging more people to make full payments rather than monthly installments.

SmileDirectClub says in its FAQ that more information will become available "once the bankruptcy process determines next steps," meaning expectations around payments and other instructions on how to tie up loose ends -- perhaps for the people left in the middle of their treatment -- may change in the weeks to come.

Until then, here's what to know about payments and what to do for treatment.

Do you still have to pay if you're a SmileDirectClub customer?

The company says yes. Patients who've been making payments under the SmilePay plan are "expected to continue to make all monthly payments until payment has been made in full," SmileDirectClub says in its FAQ. For people with questions about that, the company directs you to contact Healthcare Finance Direct, which appears to manage SmileDirectClub payments, at 1-877-874-3877 or support@gohfd.com.

This is where it gets a little sticky. On its own information page for SmileDirectClub customers, HFD says that it's "hopeful" SmileDirectClub will come up with a plan to offer support to customers and maintain existing treatment plans. But accounts have been transferred to a new creditor, and failure to make payments will result in your account going to collections, which hurts your credit score.

"Even though SmileDirectClub is closed, you are obligated to continue paying for the aligners you have already received per your signed Retail Installment Contract," HFD said.

What about retainers or aligners you haven't received yet? HFD says that you should continue making your monthly payments, but that the company is reviewing all of its SmileDirectClub accounts and working with the company to see that people who never actually received aligners are "appropriately refunded." HFD says the same goes for down payments -- they're working with SmileDirectClub to make sure customers who didn't receive retainers get their money back -- but only SmileDirectClub processes these payments, so it's unclear on what HFD will be able to do about it.

So, as of right now, it seems you are likely still legally responsible for payments owed to SmileDirectClub. But because HFD and SmileDirectClub say some details are still a work in progress, it's possible that may change for some customers. If you'd like to try to fight your case to either company, reach out to 1-877-874-3877 or support@gohfd.com.

What to do if your treatment isn't finished

If you've already started your teeth-straightening journey and still have a ways to go, SmileDirectClub says you should see your local dentist or doctor for next steps. There are other direct-to-consumer invisible braces companies, such as Byte. There's also Invisalign, which is a similar concept but requires some in-person care and fittings with an orthodontist.

One company, OrthoFX, is offering free consultations and treatment assessments to people who were SmileDirectClub customers. The company is also offering "special financing options and flexible payment plans" for SmileDirectClub customers, according to a press release.

OrthoFX is more of a hybrid model, requiring in-person consultations with a doctor to determine which treatment is right for you, then at-home shipments of aligners. If you're interested in the consultation, you can fill out the company's online form.

Generally speaking, it's a good idea to not end treatment early or begin new treatment without consulting a doctor about the best way to approach, since the purpose of clear aligners is to move the position of your teeth.