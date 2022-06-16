Is There a National Tampon and Pad Shortage? Here's What We Know

What's happening Some tampon and pad manufacturers are experiencing supply chain issues, so many products may be harder to find on store shelves. Why it matters Tampons are an essential product for millions of people. What's next Companies say they're working hard to increase availability. In the meantime, there are alternatives to tampons and pads that you should be aware of.

Some big tampon and pad producers are experiencing supply issues, leading to stories of people looking for tampons only to come up empty-handed (or with a different brand or absorbency than they'd usually go for). The newest essential care shortage (the other being the baby formula shortage) started making headlines when Time declared the tampon shortage the "supply chain problem no one's talking about." It's also another health care shortage that primarily affects women -- roughly 34 million people in the US use them.

Estimates on how popular tampons are compared with other menstrual products vary, but up to 70% of menstruating people in the US use tampons, by one count. If you get periods, you know better than anyone the products that work for you. So if you have a favorite brand, or you've been considering a different line of menstrual care (like period underwear), here's what companies are saying about the shortage, tampon alternatives and more.

Why is there a shortage of tampons? Which brands are affected?

Procter & Gamble said in an April earnings call that sourcing and transportation of the materials needed for tampons have been "costly and highly volatile," according to many media reports. Tampon prices rose nearly 10% in one year, according to a Bloomberg report, and the price for pads went up by more than 8%.

"We can assure you this is a temporary situation, and the Tampax team is producing tampons 24/7 to meet the increased demand for our products," P&G told CNET. "We are working with our retail partners to maximize availability, which has significantly increased over the last several months."

A spokesperson for Kimberly-Clark, which produces the popular U by Kotex brand, said that the company isn't experiencing a product or supply shortage, however.

"We're working closely with our retail partners to keep shelves stocked," they said, adding that the company is on track to donate more than 6 million period products to the Alliance for Period Supplies, a nonprofit that distributes period products to those who can't afford them.

Edgewell produces Playtex and O.B. tampons as well as Stayfree and Carefree pads and liners. A spokesperson for the company said in a statement that workforce issues caused by omicron surges in two different countries -- the first in a US manufacturing facility in late 2021, and the second in early 2022 that impacted a Canadian supplier -- had an effect on inventory.

"We have been operating our manufacturing facilities around the clock to build back inventory and anticipate returning to normal levels in the coming weeks," the spokesperson said.

Smaller period-care companies may also be affected as customers start turning to newer tampon brands while their regular brand is out of stock. A spokesperson for Cora, which produces tampons in addition to menstrual cups, period underwear and other menstrual care products, said that while the company's products are still in stock, it has experienced a "significant increase in demand for tampons," and there may be stock issues in the coming months.

Which stores are low on stock?

Whether you're able to get your preferred tampon brand (or any tampon that'll do) may depend on where you live and which store you frequent.

A CVS spokesperson told CNET that in recent weeks, there have been instances when tampon suppliers haven't been able to fill orders completely. "If a local store is temporarily out of specific products, we work to replenish those items as quickly as possible," the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson with Walgreens said that "similar to other retailers, we are experiencing some temporary brand-specific shortages in certain geographies." While they continue to have products, the spokesperson added, it may only be specific brands for the duration of the supply disruption.

In a statement to CNET, a spokesperson for Walmart said that the retail giant is "not experiencing a shortage" and isn't out of stock of menstrual products, including tampons.

Can you use expired tampons?

Typically, tampons have a shelf life of around five years, and you're not supposed to use them once they're expired. While many people who menstruate probably would use one in a pinch, they're made to go into your body and stay there for a while, and going against their designed use can open you up to harmful infections like toxic shock syndrome.

As Tampax puts it on its website: "Obviously, tampons won't deteriorate immediately once five years is up, but bacteria and small particles of mold can find their way into your tampons after they've expired."

What about tampon alternatives?

One of your options is to switch temporarily to a disposable menstrual pad. There doesn't appear to be a supply disruption in menstrual pads right now, but because of the tampon shortage, all sorts of period products are lower in stock and harder to find.

If you can't find tampons or pads, or are just interested in making a switch, here are a few alternatives to consider.

Period underwear

Period underwear is a sustainable and ultimately cost-effective alternative to tampons and pads. While getting started with period underwear may be a little pricier than buying a box of tampons if you buy a few pairs to get you through your period (a good pair of period underwear starts around $14), you'll save money in the long run.

There are a variety of brands to choose from and they're made to suit people of all sizes with all types of flow. Here's a list of the best period underwear out there for your body, flow and budget.

Menstrual cups

Menstrual cups or discs are growing in popularity as an alternative to disposable products. These cups (popular brands include Diva, Cora and Lunette) are reusable, usually rubber or silicone, and seal around the cervix, collecting the menstrual blood from your uterus before it leaves your body. There's a learning curve on how to insert it, but many people who try menstrual cups swear they'll never go back. You can shop around to find the best size of menstrual cup for your body and heavy, medium or light flow. (Note for IUD users: Menstrual cups with suction can sometimes lead to an IUD coming out -- yikes -- or being displaced. If you have an IUD but want to try a menstrual cup, talk to your doctor about the best cup to use, and how to use it safely.)

Free bleeding

While not suitable for everyone, some people may wish to try forgoing any period product, particularly at night or while you're lounging around the house with a lighter flow. Simply put, free bleeding is bleeding without the use of a tampon, pad, panty liner or other disposable product. People do it for different reasons, and many choose to do so on the last day or two of their period where they're losing so little blood that it would be hard to even fill up a tampon or pad. (While toxic shock syndrome is rare, using a higher-absorbency tampon than you need may be a risk factor for developing TSS.) If stains are a concern, you can lay a towel down or wear old and/or dark underwear.

Keep an eye out for "less popular" tampon brands

There are a few names that dominate the drug store shelves, but you can also get tampons elsewhere from newer, smaller or organic period-care companies, sold mostly online. But keep in mind that the overall demand (and possible panic-buying) may start affecting the stock of these companies, too.

August sells sustainable period-care products online, including tampons. While the price for a box of tampons is likely higher than you'd find on a drugstore shelf, August says its tampons are 100% organic and fully biodegradable.

tampons and period products are also organic and available online, though the company noted that a big increase in demand for them might affect supply in the coming months. (L, another maker of organic tampons, is out of stock, according to its website.)

