Don't Panic: Safely Remove Something Stuck in Your Eye With These Tips

We've all had an eyelash stuck in our eye. Typically it's just a minor annoyance, but it can be more serious if you don't get it out properly.
Few things rival the annoyance of an eyelash stuck in your eye. We've all been there, the first thing you do is rub our eye until the pesky eyelash dislodges, but that can make matters worse. Though it's common, having something stuck in the eye can be uncomfortable and cause eye irritation.
Incorrectly attending to an object in the eye can lead to further damage, like a scratched or torn cornea. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, of the 2.4 million eye injuries each year, 35% are related to foreign objects.
Leaving something in your eye isn't an option. We'll go through exactly what to do if you feel like you have something in your eye. But before we do, here's what not to do:
Please, don't rub your eye. I know; it's a reflex. In some situations, blinky rapidly and moving your eye around may be enough to get the foreign debris out of your eye. But it's not always that simple. Sometimes you have to get it out yourself. Follow these steps to get objects out of the eye. Remember, if you can't get the object out of your eye, it's time to visit your eye doctor for help.
You always want to wash your hands before you get started. It's also good to remove your contacts to ensure whatever is in your eye isn't stuck to them.
Then, use a mirror to locate the foreign object. Look up and down and then from side to side to find it. This can help dislodge the object from behind the eye.
Start by repeatedly blinking to help your tears naturally flush out the object.
If the debris doesn't come out easily, you may need to flush the eye with saline solution or water.
There are instances where the object may get stuck under one of your eyelids. Be very careful as you pull down or lift up your eyelid. If the object is stuck under your eyelid, you can flush it out with water or eye drops. You can also use a wet cotton swab to gently touch the object and remove it from the eye. However, that should be a last-ditch effort; typically, you don't want to put anything in your eye.
Sometimes blinking isn't enough and you need to flush out your eye -- think of times when you get soap or shampoo in your eye. If you get chemicals in your eye, you should flush them immediately and keep flushing for approximately 20 minutes.
Since we don't all have lab-equipped eye washing stations, a little improvisation may be necessary. You can buy eye cups at a drugstore, though they aren't necessary to flush your eyes at home.
Try these methods of at-home eye flushing:
Having something stuck in your eye is downright annoying. And in many cases, your body's reflexive tears will flush it out, and you're done. However, there are times when things like eyelashes, dried mucus or dirt get into your eye and won't come out. You want to act promptly to remove it from the eye to avoid infection or further irritation. Remember that even after removing the object, the discomfort will take time to fade.
There are certain situations where you shouldn't try to get the object out yourself. Sometimes medical attention is required. Seek treatment if: