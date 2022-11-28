Live: Best Cyber Monday Deals Live: Cyber Monday TV Deals Tech Fails of 2022 Deals Under $10 Deals Under $25 Deals Under $50 Streaming Deals on Cyber Monday Cyber Monday Video Game Deals
Derma-E's Vitamin C Serum Is More Than 50% Off This Cyber Monday

If you're looking for a solid, vegan vitamin C serum that won't break the bank, look no further.

Jessica Rendall
A bottle of vitamin C serum next to some oranges
Vitamin C can do a lot of good things for your skin, potentially leaving it brighter or looking more healthy in the process. The antioxidant may also help even out your skin tone, making it a good addition to most people's daily skin care routine, regardless of skin type

I've been on the vitamin C train for almost three years, experimenting with a few different drug store brands (which usually means products under $30). I've settled on Derma-E's vitamin C concentrated serum, which has moisturized my skin and appears, at least, to make it a little softer and brighter. A 2-ounce bottle retails for $25, but right now it's on sale at Amazon for $11.85.

Besides sunscreen, this serum is the only thing I use on my face in the morning. The moisturizing element that it brings is likely from the sodium hyaluronate (hyaluronic acid), one of the main ingredients. As a bonus and a big reason I've stayed with the company: Derma-E says its vitamin C is vegan, and that it doesn't test its products on animals. However, this product does have a fragrance (albeit a pleasant one), so if you're someone who is very sensitive to fragrances, I'd look through the ingredients list before you buy. I think I have a very "average" skin sensitivity, and I've never had an issue with the fragrance. 

I can't vouch for other products by Derma-E, but the company is running a Cyber Monday deal on skin care for 30% off all products, plus a free six-piece gift, with the promo code FESTIVE30. It's still cheaper to buy at Amazon if you're just looking for a bottle of vitamin C serum, but Derma-E sells other hair and skin care products that are worth perusing, if you or someone you know prefers to shop plant-based or sustainable for skin care. 

There are other vitamin C serums and products out there that top our list of the best vitamin C products, but they're typically more expensive (many are over $100). For now, I'm perfectly happy with this vitamin C serum that doesn't break my bank and seems to be helping my skin.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.