The wonderful thing about CES is witnessing a hitherto unknown company with a great idea, deliver an actual product that is successful and then return years later with a concept for a new product. That's the case with Y-Brush made by the French company of the same name. The strange-looking toothbrush that cleans your teeth in 10 seconds debuted at CES in 2017. Since then the Y-Brush went into production and is currently on sale in more than 50 countries.



This week, the dental upstart returned to CES with a concept design for a follow-up toothbrush. And from what I can tell, the new design seemingly improves the original.

Unlike "Big Dental" brands like Colgate and Oral-B, the Y-Brush was made to improve the experience of brushing your teeth while saving you time. The original Y-Brush gets its name from the y-shape the brush head and handle make. The brush head resembles a sports mouthguard packed with nylon bristles. A motor inside the handle vibrates the brush head to clean your teeth on the top or bottom, one half at a time. Instead of moving the petite head of a regular toothbrush from tooth-to-tooth over the course of 2 minutes, the Y-Brush cleans each half of your mouth in 5 seconds.

And it works. I've been using a Y-Brush as my main toothbrush for nearly a year. But that doesn't mean it's not without shortcomings which the new design seems to address. For example, the handle of the original Y-Brush has a distinct trapezoid-shape with squared-off sides which is a little odd to hold onto. The new handle is round and tapered. The base of the handle is also wider which since you store the brush upright should help minimize it from being knocked over easily.

But the biggest improvement comes from how you use the new design. With the original Y-Brush you'd place it on the top or bottom half of your mouth and chew as the bristles vibrated. Slowly twisting the brush helps it clean closer to your gum line. With the new design, you'll only need to move the Y-Brush right and left.

The new design also includes six vibration modes that let you dial in your sensitivity:

Clean mode which is on by default

Gum care mode for gum stimulation

Whitening mode

Extra clean mode that increases and targets vibration to remove stains

Sensitive gums mode for people suffering from gingivitis

Polishing mode

The new Y-Brush design also incorporates an RFID chip and Bluetooth which allows it to connect to a mobile app to track things like brushing habits and make recommendations to improve your brushing routine.

Beyond sharing the concept, Y-Brush didn't announce when the new design would actually go on sale. But as the new design goes through iterations and changes, you can still buy the original Y-Brush.

