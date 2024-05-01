Yep, Sea Moss Gummies Are a Thing Now: How They Work, Health Claims, Risks

Vitamin supplements in the form of gummies have been growing in popularity, and one particular example has been getting a lot of social media attention: sea moss gummies. As you might guess, these gummies are made from sea moss, a type of red seaweed that grows off the coasts of Europe, Ireland and North America. It contains antioxidants, minerals, polyunsaturated fats and vitamins. While seaweed has been used for dietary and medicinal purposes throughout the world for thousands of years, its current surge as a popular health supplement has spurred increased research into its benefits.

What are sea moss gummies?

How sea moss gummies are made can vary between recipes, but they generally have many similarities, starting with their main ingredient: yes, it's sea moss. It's common to see these gummies made with sweeteners, added flavoring, fruit juice concentrates, glycerol, pectin and processed seaweed. However, simple versions with more minimalistic ingredients can also be found. Those who are adventurous in the kitchen can even purchase sea moss gel to make gummies at home.

When sea moss gummies are made, the moss is first processed into a gel, then heated and mixed with juice and a binding agent like agar agar or glycerol. Sweeteners, added vitamins and other ingredients are whisked into the mix at this stage. Once thoroughly mixed, the contents are poured into a gummy mold and refrigerated. The initial gel is made by soaking sea moss in clean water for up to two days before blending and then refrigerating it until it thickens into a gel substance.

How do sea moss gummies work?

The human body uses 102 different minerals and nutrients to sustain itself. Sea moss gummies contain 92 of these 102. That high concentration of bodily nutrient needs is a big part of why seaweed is considered a superfood. The bioavailability of sea moss gummies and their health benefits are still being researched, but they contain many highly bioavailable components. The bioavailability of a food is how easy it is for your body to break down that food and retrieve essential nutrients from it. The more bioavailable something is, the easier it is for your body to digest and absorb it.

There are some potential positive overall health effects, but there are also some risks to be aware of. For the positive, research may indicate that sea moss gummies could help alleviate arthritis, diabetes, autoimmune difficulties, and ocular and cardiovascular diseases. One of the most significant risks to be aware of is the high levels of iodine in seaweed. If you use sea moss gummies, keeping track of the recommended dosages and not exceeding your daily recommended iodine intake is essential.

Potential benefits of sea moss gummies

Sea moss gummies have a plethora of potential health benefits. The following list attempts to capture as many of these benefits as possible, but there still may be more uncovered through ongoing research:

Rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants

The type of seaweed used in sea moss gummies contains 92 of the 102 minerals and nutrients the human body needs. This food is also heavy in antioxidants, providing several general health benefits to the immune system, eye health, brain function and more.

Potential immune-boosting properties

Sea moss contains many aspects that can indirectly aid the immune system. The antioxidants, as mentioned above, are part of this. This algae also contains prebiotics and is heavy in fiber, which can work together to improve gut health, thereby helping with a better immune system. Sea moss also has several minerals and nutrients that can help with immune system functionality.

Support for thyroid health and digestion

Sea moss gummies may help with thyroid regulation and function because red algae contains iodine, selenium and the building blocks our bodies use to make thyroid hormones. Sea moss gummies may aid with digestion due to their high concentrations of fiber and prebiotics, which can both work to improve gut health and functionality.

Contribution to skin care and hair health

Sea moss contains many components that can aid with the health and beauty of skin, hair and nails. Many of these components work together to assist the body's production of collagen, which plays a significant role in the health and appearance of our skin, hair and nails. Beyond the vitamins and minerals, this superfood also contains omega-3 fatty acids, which can help with skin health, hair strength and nail durability.

May lower your risk for cancer

Some research has shown positive benefits from utilizing sea moss extracts to combat cancer cells in mice. These studies are pursuing the possibility of using seaweed to create anticancer agents. More research may be needed, but scientists have found promise in the possibility of using anticancer agents from seaweed to help in the treatment of colon and breast cancer.

Risks and potential side effects of sea moss gummies

While there are many health benefits to consider, there are also some risks and potential side effects to be aware of.

Potential interactions with medication

If you are on medications, it's always wise to speak with your prescribing physician before adding any other health supplements, prescriptions or medicines. Sea moss is known to interfere with some thyroid regulation medications. If you are taking medicine for an overactive thyroid, speak with your physician before considering sea moss gummies.

Allergic reactions in some individuals

Humans can have and develop food allergies to just about any food. Before trying a new type of food, it's a good idea to test your response to it. If you're uncertain about your food allergies, speak with an allergy specialist first.

Overconsumption risks

Because sea moss contains high levels of iodine and heavy metals, overconsumption of this superfood can lead to health risks. If using sea moss gummies, make sure not to exceed the recommended daily dosages and be aware of how much iodine and heavy metals you consume from other sources.

Contamination issues in low-quality products

A product is only as good as its source materials and its production. Lower-quality products can run the risk of contaminants mixing with the ingredients at different stages of production. To ensure you aren't putting yourself at undue risk, always make sure your sea moss gummies come from a reputable producer and supplier who uses high-quality ingredients.

Potential side effects of sea moss gummies

While sea moss gummies are a superfood and possess many potential health benefits, they can also have some unwanted side effects in some situations.

Iodine toxicity: High levels of iodine in seaweed can lead to a toxic buildup in the body if you over consume sea moss gummies.

Heavy metal toxicity: High levels of heavy metals in seaweed can lead to a toxic buildup in the body if you over consume sea moss gummies.

Digestive difficulties: Some individuals have a strong gut reaction that can result in diarrhea, nausea, stomach pain and vomiting.

Gut inflammation: Because seaweed is heavy in carrageenan, these supplements can result in intestinal inflammation and bloating in some people.

Who are sea moss gummies best for?

Individuals looking to improve their overall health and wellness

Because this superfood is so loaded with nutritional benefits and potential health effects, it may be helpful to those looking for all-around general health and wellness boosts. Remember, though, that it's always best to speak with a medical professional before attempting to treat any illness and that health supplements are not a replacement for medical treatments or expertise.

Those seeking to boost their nutrient intake naturally

Sea moss gummies provide great nutritional value even without their other potential health benefits. These supplements may be a good choice for those interested in increasing their nutrient intake through natural sources.

Vegans and vegetarians looking for plant-based supplements

Sea moss gummies are primarily made from vegan-friendly ingredients and may provide a good source of vitamins and nutrients for vegans and vegetarians looking for plant-based supplements.

Who should avoid sea moss gummies?

People on specific medications that may interact with sea moss

Before adding a supplement to your routine, always consult your prescriber if you're on medications. Sea moss gummies are known to interact negatively with some thyroid medications, but such bad reactions may not be limited just to these medications.

Pregnant or breastfeeding women (unless approved by a health care provider)

In general, it's strongly recommended that women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should avoid consuming sea moss gummies because of their iodine contents. Your health care provider may clear you in such circumstances, but you should always speak with them first to avoid endangering your health or the health of your unborn child.