The Best Multivitamins for Women Over 50 of 2024
As we age, our nutritional needs can change. A multivitamin may help fill in nutrient gaps.
What to consider
Our Picks
Women's nutritional needs change as they age. For instance, you may not need as much iron after menopause, but it may become extra important to get nutrients that support bone health, such as vitamin D and calcium. Outside of women's health, research has recently linked a daily multivitamin to improved memory and cognition in older adults, though more research is needed to pinpoint specific vitamins or nutrients, or confirm the significance of the link.
Aging also affects how our bodies absorb nutrients from our food, like in the case of vitamin B12. Even if you haven't needed a supplement up until now, you might find that you may benefit from one. Some multivitamins on the market are formulated to specifically address the nutritional needs and deficiencies of women.
While you can combat most possible nutrient deficiencies with a well-balanced diet, it can be difficult to manage consistently. Adding a vitamin can help ensure that your body gets the nutrients it needs to stay healthy.
Best overall multivitamin for women over 50
Thorne Women's Multi 50 Plus
Thorne Women's Multi 50 Plus is best overall multivitamin for women over 50 because of its robust nutritional value. It's one of the most comprehensive women's multivitamins available. Thorne supplements include key nutrients like folate, biotin, calcium, iodine, boron, vitamin A, C, D, E and various B vitamins.
With Thorne, you're getting a hefty lineup of vitamins and nutrients. The magnesium and calcium included are in an extremely absorbable chelated form, meaning they are bound to an amino acid and don't require stomach acid to digest -- so you get the most out of what you're taking. Thorne supplements also contain lutein, which is an antioxidant that is critical for eye and brain function. Studies show that higher lutein levels result in better performance on cognitive tasks.
Best gummy multivitamin for women over 50
SmartyPants Masters Formula Women 50 Plus Gummy Vitamins
Those looking for a gummy multivitamin instead of a tablet or pill should keep
When it comes to the best gummy multivitamins for women over 50, we have to talk about sugar. With the delicious flavors comes the high sugar content. User reviews point to SmartyPants gummies
Best vegan vitamin for women over 50
Ritual
If you're looking for a women's 50-plus multivitamin and certified vegan product, consider Ritual, a subscription-based vitamin brand.
Ritual Essential for Women focuses on your body's needs after menopause and includes nutrients like folate, magnesium, DHA, omega-3s and various B vitamins. I was happy to see boron on Ritual's ingredient list. Boron aids bone metabolism and health, which is crucial for women over 50 who are at risk of osteoporosis.
Note that Ritual is a great addition to an already healthy diet, but it isn't as comprehensive as other multivitamins for women over 50 options could be. The nutrients included in the multivitamin are synthesized compounds from nature. Vitamin D3 is made from lichen and the DHA included is derived from microalgae. The gel capsule and patented beadlet in oil design is claimed to have a delayed-release capsule that dissolves in the small intestine to help you better absorb nutrients.
Best one-tablet multivitamin for women over 50
One A Day Women's 50 Plus
Owned by German pharma giant Bayer, One A Day is one of the most popular and affordable vitamin supplements. The best part is that you only have to take one tablet a day. With other women's multivitamin options on this list requiring five or more capsules a day, One A Day is a great choice for women over 50 who are too busy to manage multiple doses.
Note that the tablets are on the larger size; user
One A Day includes the essential nutrients for issues faced by women over 50, like bone and nerve health decline. You'll get a healthy dose of B vitamins, vitamin D, calcium and magnesium. It contains no artificial colors or flavors and is allergy-free.
Best budget multivitamin
Centrum Silver Women 50+ Multivitamins
Centrum is a pretty-well-known name in the supplement industry, which is a good thing to know if you're not wanting to roll the dice on a vitamin maker (and who is?). Importantly, it's also one of the cheaper options out there, at $15 for a 100-count bottle of Centrum Silver's multivitamin for women 50 and up. As its name suggests, this multivitamin is aimed at the concerns of older women, but there's also a universal pill for older adults called Centrum Silver if you want to share vitamins with someone else in your household.
How we test multivitamins
Multivitamins aren't a one-size-fits-all industry. There is a ton of nuance that can't be ignored when shopping around. Based on a few key factors, I've pulled together a curated list of the best multivitamins for women over 50 available. I haven't tested these products in-house; the selections were made based on product research for certifications and vitamin and mineral ingredients.
Factors to consider
Drug interactions: Some supplements, like antioxidants or vitamin E, can interact with existing medications you may be taking. For example, vitamin E can amplify the effects of blood thinners. If you're taking prescription medication, check with your doctor or pharmacist before adding a multivitamin to your diet.
Health history and vitamin deficiencies: Vitamins are intended to fill in the gaps left by our diet. If you don't have any gaps, you may not need to take a vitamin supplement. What's best for you, though, will depend on your health history and blood work -- including any vitamin deficiencies you may have. That's why it's best to talk with your doctor about their recommendations for a multivitamin or supplement, so you can get the most tailored advice.
Budget: There is a quality multivitamin at every budget level. However, the ones with the most personalization or special additives -- like probiotics -- will cost more. Deciding how much you're willing to spend will help you narrow down your search.
Dosage: If only all vitamins were one pill. That's not the reality of the vitamin market. Many of the best supplements require that you take five or more capsules a day. That's not ideal for some people.
Vitamin form: For folks who have difficulty swallowing pills, you should consider the form your multivitamin comes in. Some tablets or capsules are larger than others and may impede your ability to consistently take them. Consider one of the best gummy vitamins for women over 50 instead.