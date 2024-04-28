The Best Multivitamins for Women Over 50 of 2024

Some brands suggest you take multiple vitamins per day, while others are one-dose pills.

Multivitamins range in price -- the best one for you will reflect your health needs and not break the bank.

Multivitamins are generally considered safe. But if you're taking prescription medications or have an underlying health condition it's always a good idea to check with your doctor or pharmacist before you add a daily supplement to your diet, in case the supplement you're eyeing contains an ingredient that could interact.

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise.

Get $100 Amazon Gift Card Amazon Prime Visa 9.5/10 CNET Score CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards Learn more Advertiser Disclosure CNET editors independently choose every product and service we cover. Though we can’t review every available financial company or offer, we strive to make comprehensive, rigorous comparisons in order to highlight the best of them. For many of these products and services, we earn a commission. The compensation we receive may impact how products and links appear on our site.

Women's nutritional needs change as they age. For instance, you may not need as much iron after menopause, but it may become extra important to get nutrients that support bone health, such as vitamin D and calcium. Outside of women's health, research has recently linked a daily multivitamin to improved memory and cognition in older adults, though more research is needed to pinpoint specific vitamins or nutrients, or confirm the significance of the link.

Aging also affects how our bodies absorb nutrients from our food, like in the case of vitamin B12. Even if you haven't needed a supplement up until now, you might find that you may benefit from one. Some multivitamins on the market are formulated to specifically address the nutritional needs and deficiencies of women.

While you can combat most possible nutrient deficiencies with a well-balanced diet, it can be difficult to manage consistently. Adding a vitamin can help ensure that your body gets the nutrients it needs to stay healthy.

Show our expert take $23 at Amazon $23 at Walmart Pros SmartyPants multivitamins for women over 50 are made in CGMP-compliant facilities. These are third-party testing facilities that ensure purity. However, the name of these third-party organizations aren't available

In addition to a solid nutritional profile, users say these gummy vitamins taste really good Cons SmartyPants has a high sugar content that some people may want to avoid

Four gummies may be more than you want to manage each day Price $23 for 120 gummies Dosage 4 gummies per day $23 at Amazon Best gummy multivitamin for women over 50 SmartyPants Masters Formula Women 50 Plus Gummy Vitamins $23 at Amazon $23 at Walmart Those looking for a gummy multivitamin instead of a tablet or pill should keep on their list. It's our pick for the best gummy multivitamin for women over 50. This multivitamin includes various nutrients like folate, vitamins A, C, D, B6 and B12. You also get lutein for eye health. It doesn't include iron to accommodate the needs of women over 50. When it comes to the best gummy multivitamins for women over 50, we have to talk about sugar. With the delicious flavors comes the high sugar content. User reviews point to SmartyPants gummies and not leaving any sort of aftertaste in your mouth. Still, SmartyPants multivitamins have a considerable amount of sugar at 6 grams per serving. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show our expert take

Show our expert take $39 at Ritual Pros The manufacturing facilities that produce Ritual vitamins are National Sanitation Foundation-certified, ensuring that FDA quality standards are met. Ritual vitamins are also third-party tested by Eurofins and IEH laboratories and USP certified

The dosage is only two capsules daily, which is much more manageable than other women's multivitamins.

Capsules have a natural mint flavoring to reduce nausea

Certified vegan product Cons This women-over-50 multivitamin isn't the most comprehensive vitamin on the market. It's not best suited for people with significant deficiencies Price $39 for 60 capsules Dosage 2 capsules per day $39 at Ritual Best vegan vitamin for women over 50 Ritual $39 at Ritual If you're looking for a women's 50-plus multivitamin and certified vegan product, consider Ritual, a subscription-based vitamin brand. Ritual Essential for Women focuses on your body's needs after menopause and includes nutrients like folate, magnesium, DHA, omega-3s and various B vitamins. I was happy to see boron on Ritual's ingredient list. Boron aids bone metabolism and health, which is crucial for women over 50 who are at risk of osteoporosis. Note that Ritual is a great addition to an already healthy diet, but it isn't as comprehensive as other multivitamins for women over 50 options could be. The nutrients included in the multivitamin are synthesized compounds from nature. Vitamin D3 is made from lichen and the DHA included is derived from microalgae. The gel capsule and patented beadlet in oil design is claimed to have a delayed-release capsule that dissolves in the small intestine to help you better absorb nutrients. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show our expert take

Show our expert take $20 at Amazon $20 at Walmart $20 at Target Pros Having to take only one a day is helpful for women with busy schedules

One A Day women's multivitamins are ConsumerLab approved, which signals that what's listed on the bottle is what you actually get Cons Even though you have to take only one, the tablet is pretty big, potentially making it difficult to swallow

While One A Day doesn't offer a lot of personalization or added perks (like the mint flavor of Ritual), One A Day is a dependable option that people know and trust Price $20 for 200 tablets Dosage 1 tablet per day $20 at Amazon Best one-tablet multivitamin for women over 50 One A Day Women's 50 Plus $20 at Amazon $20 at Walmart $20 at Target Owned by German pharma giant Bayer, One A Day is one of the most popular and affordable vitamin supplements. The best part is that you only have to take one tablet a day. With other women's multivitamin options on this list requiring five or more capsules a day, One A Day is a great choice for women over 50 who are too busy to manage multiple doses. Note that the tablets are on the larger size; user it to the width of a quarter. While it isn't what I would consider too big, it may be a problem for women who have trouble swallowing pills. One A Day includes the essential nutrients for issues faced by women over 50, like bone and nerve health decline. You'll get a healthy dose of B vitamins, vitamin D, calcium and magnesium. It contains no artificial colors or flavors and is allergy-free. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show our expert take

Show our expert take $15 at CVS Pros Centrum is a well-known vitamin brand

More affordable option than others on the market Cons May not be as comprehensive as other vitamins marketed toward women Price $15 for 100 Dosage 1 per day $15 at CVS Best budget multivitamin Centrum Silver Women 50+ Multivitamins $15 at CVS Centrum is a pretty-well-known name in the supplement industry, which is a good thing to know if you're not wanting to roll the dice on a vitamin maker (and who is?). Importantly, it's also one of the cheaper options out there, at $15 for a 100-count bottle of Centrum Silver's multivitamin for women 50 and up. As its name suggests, this multivitamin is aimed at the concerns of older women, but there's also a universal pill for older adults called Centrum Silver if you want to share vitamins with someone else in your household. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show our expert take

How we test multivitamins Multivitamins aren't a one-size-fits-all industry. There is a ton of nuance that can't be ignored when shopping around. Based on a few key factors, I've pulled together a curated list of the best multivitamins for women over 50 available. I haven't tested these products in-house; the selections were made based on product research for certifications and vitamin and mineral ingredients. Show more

Factors to consider Drug interactions: Some supplements, like antioxidants or vitamin E, can interact with existing medications you may be taking. For example, vitamin E can amplify the effects of blood thinners. If you're taking prescription medication, check with your doctor or pharmacist before adding a multivitamin to your diet. Health history and vitamin deficiencies: Vitamins are intended to fill in the gaps left by our diet. If you don't have any gaps, you may not need to take a vitamin supplement. What's best for you, though, will depend on your health history and blood work -- including any vitamin deficiencies you may have. That's why it's best to talk with your doctor about their recommendations for a multivitamin or supplement, so you can get the most tailored advice. Budget: There is a quality multivitamin at every budget level. However, the ones with the most personalization or special additives -- like probiotics -- will cost more. Deciding how much you're willing to spend will help you narrow down your search. Dosage: If only all vitamins were one pill. That's not the reality of the vitamin market. Many of the best supplements require that you take five or more capsules a day. That's not ideal for some people. Vitamin form: For folks who have difficulty swallowing pills, you should consider the form your multivitamin comes in. Some tablets or capsules are larger than others and may impede your ability to consistently take them. Consider one of the best gummy vitamins for women over 50 instead. Show more