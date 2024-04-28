X

The Best Multivitamins for Women Over 50 of 2024

As we age, our nutritional needs can change. A multivitamin may help fill in nutrient gaps.

What to consider

Health history

Multivitamins are generally considered safe. But if you're taking prescription medications or have an underlying health condition it's always a good idea to check with your doctor or pharmacist before you add a daily supplement to your diet, in case the supplement you're eyeing contains an ingredient that could interact.

Cost

Multivitamins range in price -- the best one for you will reflect your health needs and not break the bank.

Dosage

Some brands suggest you take multiple vitamins per day, while others are one-dose pills.

Our Picks

Bottle of Thorne 50+ multivitamins
Best overall multivitamin for women over 50
Thorne Women's Multi 50 Plus
Bottle of SmartyPants women's 50+ multivitamins
Best gummy multivitamin for women over 50
SmartyPants Masters Formula Women 50 Plus Gummy Vitamins
Bottle of Ritual womens 50+ multivitamin with two capsules in front
Best vegan vitamin for women over 50
Ritual
Box of One A Day womens 50+ multivitamins
Best one-tablet multivitamin for women over 50
One A Day Women's 50 Plus
A box of Centrum multivitamins for women 50 and up
Best budget multivitamin
Centrum Silver Women 50+ Multivitamins
Women's nutritional needs change as they age. For instance, you may not need as much iron after menopause, but it may become extra important to get nutrients that support bone health, such as vitamin D and calcium. Outside of women's health, research has recently linked a daily multivitamin to improved memory and cognition in older adults, though more research is needed to pinpoint specific vitamins or nutrients, or confirm the significance of the link.

Aging also affects how our bodies absorb nutrients from our food, like in the case of vitamin B12. Even if you haven't needed a supplement up until now, you might find that you may benefit from one. Some multivitamins on the market are formulated to specifically address the nutritional needs and deficiencies of women. 

While you can combat most possible nutrient deficiencies with a well-balanced diet, it can be difficult to manage consistently. Adding a vitamin can help ensure that your body gets the nutrients it needs to stay healthy.

Pros
  • Facilities that produce Thorne multivitamins are third-party certified for quality and NSF Certified for Sport
  • Thorne includes numerous vitamins and nutrients that traditional vitamin options don't have, like lutein
Cons
  • Thorne multivitamins are more expensive than other options on the list, at $46 for 180 capsules. With a serving size of six capsules a day, that's only a 30-day supply&nbsp;
  • Six vitamins a day are a lot to manage
Price $50 for 180 capsules
Dosage 6 capsules per day, or as recommended by your doctor
Best overall multivitamin for women over 50

Thorne Women's Multi 50 Plus

Thorne Women's Multi 50 Plus is best overall multivitamin for women over 50 because of its robust nutritional value. It's one of the most comprehensive women's multivitamins available. Thorne supplements include key nutrients like folate, biotin, calcium, iodine, boron, vitamin A, C, D, E and various B vitamins.

With Thorne, you're getting a hefty lineup of vitamins and nutrients. The magnesium and calcium included are in an extremely absorbable chelated form, meaning they are bound to an amino acid and don't require stomach acid to digest -- so you get the most out of what you're taking. Thorne supplements also contain lutein, which is an antioxidant that is critical for eye and brain function. Studies show that higher lutein levels result in better performance on cognitive tasks. 

Bottle of Thorne 50+ multivitamins
Pros
  • SmartyPants multivitamins for women over 50 are made in CGMP-compliant facilities. These are third-party testing facilities that ensure purity. However, the name of these third-party organizations aren't available&nbsp;
  • In addition to a solid nutritional profile, users say these gummy vitamins taste really good
Cons
  • SmartyPants has a high sugar content that some people may want to avoid&nbsp;
  • Four gummies may be more than you want to manage each day
Price $23 for 120 gummies
Dosage 4 gummies per day
Best gummy multivitamin for women over 50

SmartyPants Masters Formula Women 50 Plus Gummy Vitamins

Those looking for a gummy multivitamin instead of a tablet or pill should keep  on their list. It's our pick for the best gummy multivitamin for women over 50. This multivitamin includes various nutrients like folate, vitamins A, C, D, B6 and B12. You also get lutein for eye health. It doesn't include iron to accommodate the needs of women over 50. 

When it comes to the best gummy multivitamins for women over 50, we have to talk about sugar. With the delicious flavors comes the high sugar content. User reviews point to SmartyPants gummies and not leaving any sort of aftertaste in your mouth. Still, SmartyPants multivitamins have a considerable amount of sugar at 6 grams per serving. 

Bottle of SmartyPants women's 50+ multivitamins
Pros
  • The manufacturing facilities that produce Ritual vitamins are National Sanitation Foundation-certified, ensuring that FDA quality standards are met. Ritual vitamins are also third-party tested by Eurofins and IEH laboratories and USP certified
  • The dosage is only two capsules daily, which is much more manageable than other women's multivitamins.
  • Capsules have a natural mint flavoring to reduce nausea
  • Certified vegan product
Cons
  • This women-over-50 multivitamin isn't the most comprehensive vitamin on the market. It's not best suited for people with significant deficiencies
Price $39 for 60 capsules
Dosage 2 capsules per day
Best vegan vitamin for women over 50

Ritual

If you're looking for a women's 50-plus multivitamin and certified vegan product, consider Ritual, a subscription-based vitamin brand.

Ritual Essential for Women focuses on your body's needs after menopause and includes nutrients like folate, magnesium, DHA, omega-3s and various B vitamins. I was happy to see boron on Ritual's ingredient list. Boron aids bone metabolism and health, which is crucial for women over 50 who are at risk of osteoporosis

Note that Ritual is a great addition to an already healthy diet, but it isn't as comprehensive as other multivitamins for women over 50 options could be. The nutrients included in the multivitamin are synthesized compounds from nature. Vitamin D3 is made from lichen and the DHA included is derived from microalgae. The gel capsule and patented beadlet in oil design is claimed to have a delayed-release capsule that dissolves in the small intestine to help you better absorb nutrients

Bottle of Ritual womens 50+ multivitamin with two capsules in front
Pros
  • Having to take only one a day is helpful for women with busy schedules
  • One A Day women's multivitamins are ConsumerLab approved, which signals that what's listed on the bottle is what you actually get
Cons
  • Even though you have to take only one, the tablet is pretty big, potentially making it difficult to swallow
  • While One A Day doesn't offer a lot of personalization or added perks (like the mint flavor of Ritual), One A Day is a dependable option that people know and trust
Price $20 for 200 tablets&nbsp;
Dosage 1 tablet per day
Best one-tablet multivitamin for women over 50

One A Day Women's 50 Plus

Owned by German pharma giant Bayer, One A Day is one of the most popular and affordable vitamin supplements. The best part is that you only have to take one tablet a day. With other women's multivitamin options on this list requiring five or more capsules a day, One A Day is a great choice for women over 50 who are too busy to manage multiple doses. 

Note that the tablets are on the larger size; user it to the width of a quarter. While it isn't what I would consider too big, it may be a problem for women who have trouble swallowing pills. 

One A Day includes the essential nutrients for issues faced by women over 50, like bone and nerve health decline. You'll get a healthy dose of B vitamins, vitamin D, calcium and magnesium. It contains no artificial colors or flavors and is allergy-free.

Box of One A Day womens 50+ multivitamins
Pros
  • Centrum is a well-known vitamin brand
  • More affordable option than others on the market
Cons
  • May not be as comprehensive as other vitamins marketed toward women
Price
$15 for 100
Dosage 1 per day
Best budget multivitamin

Centrum Silver Women 50+ Multivitamins

Centrum is a pretty-well-known name in the supplement industry, which is a good thing to know if you're not wanting to roll the dice on a vitamin maker (and who is?). Importantly, it's also one of the cheaper options out there, at $15 for a 100-count bottle of Centrum Silver's multivitamin for women 50 and up. As its name suggests, this multivitamin is aimed at the concerns of older women, but there's also a universal pill for older adults called Centrum Silver if you want to share vitamins with someone else in your household.

A box of Centrum multivitamins for women 50 and up
How we test multivitamins

Multivitamins aren't a one-size-fits-all industry. There is a ton of nuance that can't be ignored when shopping around. Based on a few key factors, I've pulled together a curated list of the best multivitamins for women over 50 available. I haven't tested these products in-house; the selections were made based on product research for certifications and vitamin and mineral ingredients.

Factors to consider

Drug interactions: Some supplements, like antioxidants or vitamin E, can interact with existing medications you may be taking. For example, vitamin E can amplify the effects of blood thinners. If you're taking prescription medication, check with your doctor or pharmacist before adding a multivitamin to your diet.

Health history and vitamin deficiencies: Vitamins are intended to fill in the gaps left by our diet. If you don't have any gaps, you may not need to take a vitamin supplement. What's best for you, though, will depend on your health history and blood work -- including any vitamin deficiencies you may have. That's why it's best to talk with your doctor about their recommendations for a multivitamin or supplement, so you can get the most tailored advice.

Budget: There is a quality multivitamin at every budget level. However, the ones with the most personalization or special additives -- like probiotics -- will cost more. Deciding how much you're willing to spend will help you narrow down your search. 

Dosage: If only all vitamins were one pill. That's not the reality of the vitamin market. Many of the best supplements require that you take five or more capsules a day. That's not ideal for some people.

Vitamin form: For folks who have difficulty swallowing pills, you should consider the form your multivitamin comes in. Some tablets or capsules are larger than others and may impede your ability to consistently take them. Consider one of the best gummy vitamins for women over 50 instead.

Multivitamin FAQ

What do women over 50 need from their multivitamins?

We change as we age, and so does what our bodies need. For many people, they change in predictable patterns. For instance, premenopausal women need extra iron to make up for what's lost during menstruation. However, after menopause, a woman's iron needs decrease. Keeping up the same supplemental iron level after menopause can have side effects like stomach aches, nausea and vomiting. More severely, excess iron can lead to organ failure and death

It's estimated that 50% of women over 50 will break a bone because of osteoporosis. However, don't add that calcium supplement to your cart just yet; not every woman over 50 is calcium-deficient. And having too much calcium from supplements in your body can have some serious side effects. Research shows that excess calcium can damage your heart and kidneys. Always consult your doctor before taking a supplement high in calcium. 

The key is to make sure you only supplement the nutrients you need. You can get too much of a good thing, so you shouldn't overload yourself with any one nutrient. It's important to speak with your doctor about any vitamin deficiencies you may have. You may or may not need vitamin supplements at all.

Is a multivitamin worth taking?

Multivitamins and supplements are worthwhile to take if you need them. For many people, multivitamins aren't necessary because they get everything they need from their diet. However, some will not get what they need, whether because of age-related absorption issues, chronic illness or dietary restrictions, and multivitamins are necessary. If you're unsure if you're deficient in any nutrients, talk to your doctor. 

Is it better to take a multivitamin or individual vitamins?

Think about multivitamins as a safety net for the key vitamins and minerals your body needs, but you might not be getting enough of. The typical multivitamin, like One A Day or Nature Made, doesn't have extremely high nutrient levels, meaning that most people can take them safely without worry. However, multivitamins can get expensive the more personalized or comprehensive they get, and if you don't need all the vitamins included, it can be an unnecessary cost. 

Individual vitamins are best suited for people with few deficiencies and don't need all the extra ones a multivitamin includes. One isn't better or worse; it will depend on your needs and deficiencies.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.

