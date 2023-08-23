A multivitamin can go a long way toward addressing any nutritional gaps you have in your diet. For years, our team has been researching all types of supplements and vitamins, weighing options to figure out which are worth the money. The best multivitamins for men offer these vitamins at an affordable price, and there's a wide variety to choose from. Here are the best multivitamins for men on the market.

It's important to note that the US Food and Drug Administration doesn't regulate dietary supplements, leading to a consumer market saturated with insufficient options. There's a broad range of multivitamin brands, from affordable to expensive. Here's our take on men's multivitamins.

Best multivitamins for men of 2023

Factors to consider when buying the best multivitamin for men



Not all multivitamins are created equal, and not all multivitamins will work for you. It is important to find a product that caters to your unique needs and dietary gaps. Keep these factors in mind when shopping for a men's multivitamin.

Age

Men 50 years and above require specialized multivitamins for an aging body. For example, older men require higher doses of vitamin D to protect and maintain healthy bones. When looking for a multivitamin, find a product for your age group.

Dietary restrictions

There are multivitamins designed for those who are vegan, gluten and dairy-free, it just requires a little more inspection of the ingredients. Ritual has multivitamins that are vegan, gluten and dairy-free and non-GMO. However, Nature Made's multivitamins are only gluten-free. If your diet or lifestyle requires a product without gluten or dairy, make sure to carefully read each label.

Pre-existing conditions

If you're at a higher risk for heart disease, your doctor may recommend a supplement with potassium (assuming that you are not meeting your recommended daily amount in your diet). A recent study has found that low levels of potassium have been linked to cardiovascular diseases.

If you're a smoker, you require a higher amount of supplements than others. For example, it is suggested that male smokers may require 35 mg more of vitamin C than nonsmokers.

Verifications

While dietary supplements aren't regulated by the FDA, there are a few verifications you can check for that ensure the product you're buying is safe to use.

Those verifications include:

How we evaluated the best multivitamins for men

Our team of experts has spent a lot of time researching vitamins and supplements, comparing them to each other and determining top picks. We haven't tested these vitamins in-house. Instead, we've pulled together a curated list of the best multivitamins we've researched and evaluated. User reviews were considered for each review.

Ingredients

Yes, a multivitamin has vitamins and minerals, but what else does it contain? You should always know what's in a supplement before you take it. In addition to evaluating the nutritional value, we also note if a product has any fillers or ingredients that make it unsuitable for some. Like in the case of animal byproducts like gelatin.

Third-party certifications

The supplement industry isn't regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, which means there are fewer requirements that manufacturers must abide by. That's how there are cure-all supplements on the market that don't do what they say.

We rely on third-party certifications to ensure all the products we recommend are safe, free of toxins like heavy metals and contain what the label says. Organizations like ConsumerLab and NSF International prove that the supplement is high quality and meets public health standards.

Form and serving size

Some supplements are tough pills to swallow. Corny jokes aside, multivitamins come in many sizes and forms. Capsules, tablets and gummies are the most common, though liquid supplements are also available.

Serving size is another thing that we consider when selecting supplements for our best lists. Managing several pills throughout the day isn't reasonable for some. In contrast, one-a-day options can be too large to swallow for others. Finding the balance for the average person is important to us.

What essential vitamins and nutrients do men need?

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends men who are missing key vitamins from their diets, lack regular physical activity or adequate amounts of sleep take a multivitamin. Men, specifically, require a multivitamin that contains some of the following.

Vitamin A

Found in cantaloupe, carrots, eggs and milk, vitamin A (along with carotenoids, a version of vitamin A found in plant sources) is important for eye health. According to the CDC, only one in 10 adults eat enough fruits and vegetables in a day, with men getting the fewest. Taking vitamin A in a multivitamin can help bridge this gap in men's diets. Adult men are recommended to obtain about 900 micrograms daily.

Vitamin C

Most commonly found in citrus fruits, vitamin C plays an important role in collagen production, protein metabolism and immunity. Again, if men aren't eating enough fruits and vegetables, a vitamin supplement is encouraged. Men are recommended to obtain 90 milligrams a day.

Vitamin D

Aiding in bone health, vitamin D is obtained from the sun's UV rays. If men aren't spending enough time outside and in the sun, a supplement is required for optimal health. Adult men are recommended to obtain 15 micrograms daily.

Calcium

Coming hand-in-hand with vitamin D, calcium is also necessary for bone health. Calcium also aids in healthy muscle and heart function. However, a much larger amount of calcium is needed daily. Adult men need 1,000 milligrams of calcium daily and an extra 200 milligrams after the age 70.

Magnesium

Found in nuts, seeds and leafy vegetables, magnesium is essential for regulating chemical reactions, muscles and nerves, bone development, and energy production. Men should obtain 420 milligrams of magnesium daily.

Zinc

Although the body requires only a small amount of zinc, it's an essential nutrient for DNA, cell and healthy tissue production. Zinc is most commonly found in meat and fish. If you're following a vegetarian or vegan diet, a zinc supplement is recommended. It's recommended that men consume 11 milligrams of zinc daily.

Missing any of these important vitamins or minerals in your diet? You might need to consider investing in a multivitamin. The best multivitamin for men is one you will take regularly, so it is important to build good habits. However, we have chosen a few brands we think will get you on the right track. To create this curated list, we took into account price, quality, certifications, and vitamin and mineral quantities. Here are our top picks for the best men's multivitamins.

Best Multivitamin for men FAQs

Should men take a multivitamin? Multivitamins are for men who don't get enough essential vitamins (such as vitamin A, C, D, calcium, magnesium and zinc) in their everyday diet. Consult your doctor before starting any supplement.