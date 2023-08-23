Best Multivitamins for Men of 2023
Multivitamins are a great way to supplement your diet. We've reviewed the best men's multivitamins so you can find the perfect boost to your health.
A multivitamin can go a long way toward addressing any nutritional gaps you have in your diet. For years, our team has been researching all types of supplements and vitamins, weighing options to figure out which are worth the money. The best multivitamins for men offer these vitamins at an affordable price, and there's a wide variety to choose from. Here are the best multivitamins for men on the market.
It's important to note that the US Food and Drug Administration doesn't regulate dietary supplements, leading to a consumer market saturated with insufficient options. There's a broad range of multivitamin brands, from affordable to expensive. Here's our take on men's multivitamins.
Best multivitamins for men of 2023
Nature Made is one of the best-known brands in the vitamin market. Nature Made prides itself on being the top pharmacist-recommended vitamin and supplement brand and for good reason. The company has had over 50 years of experience and makes all its products in the US. Most importantly, Nature Made's multivitamin for men is verified by the United States Pharmacopeia, meaning that the product has met quality and safety standards set by the FDA's current Good Manufacturing Practices.
Specially formulated to support heart health, energy, blood pressure and muscle function, One a Day is a top multivitamin brand for men on the move. One tablet contains 100% or more of the daily values of vitamins A, B6, B12, C, D, E and K, riboflavin, thiamin, niacin, folic acid, pantothenic acid, zinc, manganese, biotin, magnesium, copper, lycopene, calcium, iron, iodine, selenium and chromium. There are large amounts of vitamin B12 and pantothenic acid, which help keep the body's cells and blood healthy and transform food into energy.
Olly has been a trusted Target, CVS and Walgreens brand for quite some time now. The company offers products specially made for women, children, men, sleep, beauty, immunity and even moods. Regardless of the product, Olly is known for having great tasting gummy vitamins.
You have to get the monthly subscription You can subscribe to almost any kind of service nowadays -- food, beauty, clothing and now, vitamins. Pay a monthly fee and receive a month's supply of your favorite vitamins right at your door. With Ritual, an online vitamin brand founded in 2016, buying your multivitamins is easy.
Men 50 years or older often require a specialized multivitamin. As we age, our bodies require a higher amount of nutrients than others. Older men benefit from a slightly higher amount of vitamins C, D, E, B12, K, folate, iron, magnesium, niacin and calcium.
Factors to consider when buying the best multivitamin for men
Not all multivitamins are created equal, and not all multivitamins will work for you. It is important to find a product that caters to your unique needs and dietary gaps. Keep these factors in mind when shopping for a men's multivitamin.
Age
Men 50 years and above require specialized multivitamins for an aging body. For example, older men require higher doses of vitamin D to protect and maintain healthy bones. When looking for a multivitamin, find a product for your age group.
Dietary restrictions
There are multivitamins designed for those who are vegan, gluten and dairy-free, it just requires a little more inspection of the ingredients. Ritual has multivitamins that are vegan, gluten and dairy-free and non-GMO. However, Nature Made's multivitamins are only gluten-free. If your diet or lifestyle requires a product without gluten or dairy, make sure to carefully read each label.
Pre-existing conditions
If you're at a higher risk for heart disease, your doctor may recommend a supplement with potassium (assuming that you are not meeting your recommended daily amount in your diet). A recent study has found that low levels of potassium have been linked to cardiovascular diseases.
If you're a smoker, you require a higher amount of supplements than others. For example, it is suggested that male smokers may require 35 mg more of vitamin C than nonsmokers.
Verifications
While dietary supplements aren't regulated by the FDA, there are a few verifications you can check for that ensure the product you're buying is safe to use.
Those verifications include:
- United States Pharmacopeia: A nonprofit that sets standards for dietary supplements.
- National Sanitation Foundation: This ensures standards set for the facility are met.
- Consumer Lab: Private company tests supplements for accuracy of ingredient identity, content and purity.
- Dietary Supplement Verification: Program that ensures any product with a USP-verified label contains accurate, pure ingredients and has been manufactured using Good Manufacturing Practices.
How we evaluated the best multivitamins for men
Our team of experts has spent a lot of time researching vitamins and supplements, comparing them to each other and determining top picks. We haven't tested these vitamins in-house. Instead, we've pulled together a curated list of the best multivitamins we've researched and evaluated. User reviews were considered for each review.
Ingredients
Yes, a multivitamin has vitamins and minerals, but what else does it contain? You should always know what's in a supplement before you take it. In addition to evaluating the nutritional value, we also note if a product has any fillers or ingredients that make it unsuitable for some. Like in the case of animal byproducts like gelatin.
Third-party certifications
The supplement industry isn't regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, which means there are fewer requirements that manufacturers must abide by. That's how there are cure-all supplements on the market that don't do what they say.
We rely on third-party certifications to ensure all the products we recommend are safe, free of toxins like heavy metals and contain what the label says. Organizations like ConsumerLab and NSF International prove that the supplement is high quality and meets public health standards.
Form and serving size
Some supplements are tough pills to swallow. Corny jokes aside, multivitamins come in many sizes and forms. Capsules, tablets and gummies are the most common, though liquid supplements are also available.
Serving size is another thing that we consider when selecting supplements for our best lists. Managing several pills throughout the day isn't reasonable for some. In contrast, one-a-day options can be too large to swallow for others. Finding the balance for the average person is important to us.
What essential vitamins and nutrients do men need?
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends men who are missing key vitamins from their diets, lack regular physical activity or adequate amounts of sleep take a multivitamin. Men, specifically, require a multivitamin that contains some of the following.
Vitamin A
Found in cantaloupe, carrots, eggs and milk, vitamin A (along with carotenoids, a version of vitamin A found in plant sources) is important for eye health. According to the CDC, only one in 10 adults eat enough fruits and vegetables in a day, with men getting the fewest. Taking vitamin A in a multivitamin can help bridge this gap in men's diets. Adult men are recommended to obtain about 900 micrograms daily.
Vitamin C
Most commonly found in citrus fruits, vitamin C plays an important role in collagen production, protein metabolism and immunity. Again, if men aren't eating enough fruits and vegetables, a vitamin supplement is encouraged. Men are recommended to obtain 90 milligrams a day.
Vitamin D
Aiding in bone health, vitamin D is obtained from the sun's UV rays. If men aren't spending enough time outside and in the sun, a supplement is required for optimal health. Adult men are recommended to obtain 15 micrograms daily.
Calcium
Coming hand-in-hand with vitamin D, calcium is also necessary for bone health. Calcium also aids in healthy muscle and heart function. However, a much larger amount of calcium is needed daily. Adult men need 1,000 milligrams of calcium daily and an extra 200 milligrams after the age 70.
Magnesium
Found in nuts, seeds and leafy vegetables, magnesium is essential for regulating chemical reactions, muscles and nerves, bone development, and energy production. Men should obtain 420 milligrams of magnesium daily.
Zinc
Although the body requires only a small amount of zinc, it's an essential nutrient for DNA, cell and healthy tissue production. Zinc is most commonly found in meat and fish. If you're following a vegetarian or vegan diet, a zinc supplement is recommended. It's recommended that men consume 11 milligrams of zinc daily.
Missing any of these important vitamins or minerals in your diet? You might need to consider investing in a multivitamin. The best multivitamin for men is one you will take regularly, so it is important to build good habits. However, we have chosen a few brands we think will get you on the right track. To create this curated list, we took into account price, quality, certifications, and vitamin and mineral quantities. Here are our top picks for the best men's multivitamins.
Best Multivitamin for men FAQs
Should men take a multivitamin?
Multivitamins are for men who don't get enough essential vitamins (such as vitamin A, C, D, calcium, magnesium and zinc) in their everyday diet. Consult your doctor before starting any supplement.
What are the best multivitamins for men over 50?
When men hit age 50, they often require a higher amount of certain vitamins and minerals. According to Oregon State University, men over the age of 50 should intake more vitamins C, D, E, B12, K, folate, iron, magnesium, niacin and calcium. Ritual offers a good multivitamin supplement that supports increased intake of these vitamins for men over 50.