Best Vitamins for Hair Growth for 2022

Your hair goes through a lot -- brushing, styling, cutting, washing and maybe even dye or heat. It can represent your self-expression or simply be a piece of who you are. Either way, taking good care of your hair is essential.

We all want our hair to be as shiny and healthy as possible, but it's no secret that as we age, our hair thins. While there isn't a magical cure out there, some vitamins can help support healthy hair, skin and nails.

Vitamins that aid hair growth

Many vitamins and minerals that are already in your diet can help maintain healthy hair and help your hair grow. Studies have found that the following vitamins have contributed to promoting hair growth. These include but aren't limited to:

Amazon/CNET Dosage: 1 softgel Biotin, also known as vitamin B7, is a water-soluble vitamin that supports healthy hair, skin and nail growth. It is especially useful in breaking down foods such as proteins and carbohydrates, boosting energy. Nature Made's Biotin supplement contains 1,000 mcg of biotin. The softgels are gluten-free and contain no artificial dyes or colors. Each bottle has 120 softgels -- that's a 120-day supply. Take one daily to maintain healthy skin and hair. There is a note on the side of the bottle saying that biotin can interfere with some lab tests. Always consult a physician before undergoing lab work on this supplement. Pros of Nature Made Biotin: Inexpensive compared to other hair supplements

Verified by the United States Pharmacopeia Cons of Nature Made Biotin: Only contains biotin, while other supplements incorporate multiple vitamins

Not vegan (contains beeswax)

Amazon/CNET Dosage: 2 gummies Olly is a well-known brand carried by stores like Target, CVS and Walgreens. It offers vitamins for men, women and children that support sleep, mood, immunity and beauty. Olly Undeniable Beauty flavored gummies contain vitamin C, vitamin E, biotin and keratin. Vitamin C plays a key role in the production of collagen, and vitamin E aids in protecting and healing skin. Keratin, a protein already existing in our hair, skin and nails, is important in maintaining healthy hair. Each serving of Olly gummies accounts for 17% of your daily value of vitamin C, 50% of your daily value of vitamin E and 8333% of daily value of biotin. It should be noted that there is not a recommended amount of daily intake of keratin. Pros of Olly Undeniable Beauty: Grapefruit flavored

National Sanitation Foundation and B-Corporation certified Cons of Olly Undeniable Beauty: Two gummies contain 2 grams of added sugar

Each container has 60 gummies (only 30 days' supply if taking the recommended amount)

Amazon/CNET Dosage: 2 softgels with food Hum Nutrition believes that if you are healthy on the inside, you will radiate throughout. Hum offers personalized recommendations for vitamins and direct delivery to your door. The website presents you with a short questionnaire and then matches your answers with vitamins recommended by nutritionists. Vitamin subscriptions are available.



Hum Red Carpet are vegan supplements that contain vitamin E, black currant oil (seed), gamma linolenic acid and alpha linolenic acid. Black currant oil is an antioxidant that is believed to boost your immune system and is said to help prevent wrinkles and other signs of aging. GLA and ALA, both found in black currant oil, are omega fatty acids that help with human development and growth. Each serving contains 66% of the daily recommended amount of vitamin E. While there is not a set daily value for the other ingredients, there is 1,000 mg of black currant oil, 150 mg of GLA and 120 mg of ALA. Pros of Hum Red Carpet: Packed with antioxidants

The bottle is made from 100% ocean-bound plastic and is fully recyclable Cons of Hum Red Carpet: One bottle will last only 30 days

Only contains one vitamin (vitamin E)

Amazon/CNET Dosage: 3 softgels with food Nature's Bounty can be found in any major grocery store or retail stores like Walmart. The accessible yet inexpensive brand is a popular choice. Nature's Bounty Hair, Skin and Nails multivitamin is a softgel supplement that contains vitamins A, B6, B12, C, D, E, thiamin, riboflavin, folate, biotin, pantothenic acid, iron, zinc, selenium, manganese, argan oil, para-aminobenzoic acid, choline bitartrate, alpha lipoic acid, equisetum arvense, hydrolyzed collagen and hyaluronic acid. Vitamin A, C and E support healthy skin, hair and nails, while hyaluronic acid fights aging skin such as wrinkles. The included vitamins and minerals in this Nature's Bounty multivitamin range from 17% (iron) to 16,667% (biotin) of your recommended daily value. Pros of Nature's Bounty Hair, Skin and Nails: Contains 23 essential vitamins and minerals

No added sugar or fish oil Cons of Nature's Bounty Hair, Skin and Nails: Have to take three at one time (but will last 50 days if taking the recommended amount)

Contains soy, tree nuts and artificial colors

Amazon/CNET Dosage: 4 capsules Nutrafol is a relatively new subscription-based hair vitamin brand. Nutrafol offers hair vitamins for women, women's postpartum, women's balance and men. Each bottle of Nutrafol Men contains vitamins A, C, D, biotin, iodine, zinc and selenium. In addition, there are 1,720 mg of Nutrafol's Synergen Complex and 575 mg of Nutrafol Blend. The men's Synergen Complex includes hyaluronic acid, palm extract, collagen and fruit extract. The Nutrafol Blend includes root and fruit extract. The capsules are also gluten and dairy-free. Save 10% if you opt for a monthly subscription through the Nutrafol site. Pros of Nutrafol Men: Vitamins cater exactly to men and men's hair issues

One of the few vitamin supplements for men's hair on the market Cons of Nutrafol Men: By far the most expensive on this list

You have to take four capsules a day (each bottle lasts 30 days)

Amazon/CNET Dosage: 4 capsules Nutrafol takes into account women's hormones, stress, lifestyle, metabolism, nutrition and aging when creating vitamins. It knows that women's hair goes through a lot. In addition to the women's vitamins, Nutrafol also has vitamins for women postpartum. Each bottle of Nutrafol contains vitamins A, C, D, biotin, iodine, zinc and selenium. In addition, there are 1,680 mg of Nutrafol's Synergen Complex and 530 mg of Nutrafol Blend. The women's vitamins contain more vitamin C than the men's but less mg of both the Synergen Complex and Nutrafol Blend. The women's Synergen Complex contains more collagen than the men's, as well as more keratin in the Nutrafol Blend. Save 10% if you opt for a monthly subscription through the Nutrafol site. Pros of Nutrafol Women: Vitamins cater exactly for women and women's hair issues

Contains all of the essential vitamins for hair strengthening Cons of Nutrafol Women: By far the most expensive on this list

You have to take four capsules a day (each bottle lasts 30 days)

Are vitamins for hair growth right for you?



Vitamins are not the end-all-be-all for all hair problems. They're not magic, and will not transform your hair overnight. However, some vitamins can help ease the thinning or brittleness of hair that comes with age or hormones.

Before considering vitamins for your hair, ask yourself the following questions.

Am I missing any key nutrients in my diet?

Am I taking the recommended daily amount of vitamins A, B, C, D or E?

Am I consuming the daily amounts of iron, omega-3s or zinc?

Could my hair benefit from a bit more care?

Keep in mind that hair loss can be due to an underlying medical condition. Always contact your doctor with your concerns before starting any type of vitamin supplement.

Vitamins for hair loss FAQs

Which vitamins are good for hair growth? Your hair needs many essential vitamins and minerals in order to grow. Luckily, a lot of those are already in your diet. If you're looking for a vitamin supplement to support healthy hair growth, find a product that contains any of the following: vitamin A, vitamin B7, vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E, omega-3s and zinc. Multivitamins are always an option, as there are many hair multivitamin products on the market. Multivitamins are best if you're looking to cover every base when it comes to your essential vitamins and minerals.

What are the best prenatal vitamins for hair growth? Prenatal vitamins or prenatal multivitamins often include vitamins B12, C, D, E, iron, zinc, folic acid, calcium, thiamin and iodine. Of these, vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E, iron, folic acid and zinc are good for hair growth. While it's not recommended to take prenatal vitamins solely for hair purposes, prenatal vitamins do include nutrients that aid in hair growth. If considering a vitamin supplement for hair growth, look for a supplement that contains similar vitamins and minerals. Always talk with your doctor before considering prenatal vitamins. Nutrafol offers a product for postpartum women in the first year after birth or breastfeeding.

Which vitamins are good for men's hair growth? Men's hair requires similar vitamins as women's hair, but the cause of hair loss and hair thinning is different in men than women. Male pattern baldness is linked to both genetic and hormone factors. Recent research has shown that vitamin D deficiencies are associated with male pattern baldness. Hair supplements for male pattern baldness often include ingredients such as soluble keratin, kelp, horsetail, root extract and antioxidants, but the research on the effect of these ingredients on hair is still being conducted.

