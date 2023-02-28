5 Reasons You Should Be Taking Ashwagandha

If you pay attention to the latest trends in wellness, you've probably heard about adaptogens. As the name suggests, these herbs and mushrooms help your body adapt. If you want to maintain homeostasis as you navigate life's stresses, adaptogens can help.

While there's a lot to explore here, consider starting with one of the more popular adaptogenic herbs: ashwagandha. It already has a global market size of more than $42 million, and experts predict it will see a compound annual growth rate of more than 11% between now and 2029. You can attribute this growth to the many health benefits of ashwagandha supplements.

What is ashwagandha?

Before we dig into ashwagandha's benefits, let's briefly introduce this plant.

We get ashwagandha supplements from Withania somnifera, an evergreen shrub that grows in dry regions in Asia and Africa. Also called winter cherry, this plant has been used in Ayurvedic medicine since 6000 B.C.

Specifically, ancient Ayurvedic practitioners and people today use the root and leaves of the plant for their medicinal benefits. You can find an ashwagandha supplement in powder or pill form to take orally or spot it in other products like teas. Because it's so popular, you can now find ashwagandha in most pharmacies, big-box grocers and health stores. You can also .

Dosage

Ashwagandha, just like other dietary supplements, isn't regulated by the FDA.

Still, you don't have to guess how much to take. Studies have examined incorporating doses ranging widely but generally between 125 and 1,000 mg. Many study dosages lie somewhere in the middle, with participants taking 500 or 600 mg of ashwagandha daily, often divided into morning and evening doses.

The amount you need to see benefits depends on the health goal you're trying to accomplish. Do some research based on the specific supplement you plan to take and what you want to achieve. Always speak with your doctor before starting any new dietary supplements.

5 benefits of ashwagandha

Azay photography/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Adding an ashwagandha supplement could give you a safe, natural way to improve your wellness. Here are a few of the more popular uses of this adaptogenic herb.

1. Manage stress

When it comes to ashwagandha benefits, mitigating stress tops the list. One study, for example, found that people taking 600 mg of ashwagandha root each day for 60 days "exhibited a significant reduction in scores on all the stress-assessment scales." Other studies have found similar stress-busting results.

2. Reduce inflammation

If you want to fight swelling, consider this natural option. Studies have shown that ashwagandha supplements can reduce inflammation by delivering a chemical compound called Withaferin A, and ashwagandha may also reduce swelling when applied topically.

3. Boost your immunity

Want to give your body a stronger defense system? Consider an ashwagandha supplement, which studies show can improve your immune response even at a dose as low as 60 mg daily. Winter might be the best time to try this supplement out.

4. Improve your sleep

A relatively recent meta-analysis of studies using ashwagandha found that it can improve your sleep and help you feel more mentally alert when you wake up. If you've felt groggy after taking melatonin to improve your sleep, consider swapping it for this adaptogen.

People seem to see the best sleep-related ashwagandha benefits when taking 600 mg or more daily.

5. Reduce cancer risk

Specific studies have shown that ashwagandha can help to reduce the risk of certain types of cancer and may even aid in the side effects of cancer treatment, such as inflammation. An ashwagandha supplement may help your body defend against cancers, including:

Brain

Breast

Colon

Lung

Ovarian

Prostate

Who should not take ashwagandha?

While most studies found little to no adverse effects of ashwagandha, it can cause drowsiness, upset stomach and digestive issues if taken in extremely high doses.

If you're on diabetes medication, skip ashwagandha, because it might cause your blood sugar to dip too low. Similarly, ashwagandha might cause hypotension (low blood pressure), especially if taken with a medication that targets high blood pressure.

You should also avoid it if you're pregnant or breastfeeding. The National Library of Medicine's resource, MedlinePlus, says that some evidence suggests it might contribute to miscarriages.

Similarly, MedlinePlus cautions against using ashwagandha if you have a thyroid condition or autoimmune disorder.

Ultimately, any supplement can potentially interact with medication. So if you're taking something prescribed by your doctor, talk with them about adding ashwagandha or any other supplement to your routine.

Bottom line

Eugenuiz Dudzinski/iStock/Getty Images Plus

For many people, ashwagandha can bust stress and boost immunity while helping to fight inflammation, cancer and sleep problems. With so many ashwagandha benefits on offer, you might want to consider trying this plant-based supplement for yourself.

While no safe or effective dosage has been established, ashwagandha tends to be added to supplements that already contain other herbs, vitamins or minerals. Talk with your doctor first to ensure you steer clear of unwanted side effects and drug complications.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.