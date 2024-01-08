This Smart Toothbrush Talks Through Your Bones to Improve Your Brushing

You may have seen plenty of smart toothbrushes by now, but have you seen one that talks to you through your bones while you brush your teeth? Showcased at CES 2024, the Oclean X Ultra Wi-Fi Digital Toothbrush takes the notion of smart brushing far beyond touchscreens.

Joining a long tradition of CES toothbrushes, the forthcoming Oclean X Ultra features a Maglev motor powered by a PowerClean algorithm that promises to quietly deliver up to 84,000 movements per minute. Five brush modes tailored to specific needs and times of the day are controlled by an interactive touchscreen that provides instant feedback about areas where you might need more attention.

What's most remarkable about the Oclean X Ultra, however, is that it will provide feedback on your brushing in real time. An AI voice guide uses bone-conduction technology to offer tips to help improve your technique as you brush. The toothbrush will let you know if you're applying too much pressure or focusing too much time on one side of your mouth or the other, all through spoken directions that only you can hear.

As the name implies, it has Wi-Fi connectivity so you can pair it with your home network. If you take the toothbrush on the road with you, it will store the information it's collected about your recent brushing until it can auto-download the information to its accompanying app. It also sports Bluetooth connectivity.

The Oclean X Ultra comes in two colors -- black and green -- and promises 40 days of battery life through wireless charging. It also comes with a handy wall mount. Already available in Europe, this toothbrush will launch in the US this fall at an eyetooth-popping $130.

