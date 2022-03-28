Start Your Spring Fitness Journey With Up to 43% Off Renpho Smart Scales

Renpho

Spring is here, and summer's not too far behind. For many that means that it's time to get a jump on those fitness routines. Whether you're training for a full marathon, or are just trying to get out the door and moving more than usual, a smart scale is one of the easiest and most convenient ways to help track your progress. Renpho smart scales are packed with features and health metrics, and today only Amazon is offering up to 43% off select models. This is a one-day sale, so you won't want to wait too long before getting an order in if you're interested.

Typically listing for $35, this is the most advanced model available at this sale, and today you can pick it up for just $20. Using the companion Renpho app, it allows you to measure tons of body-composition data to help track your fitness progress, including your BMI, fat-free body weight, bone mass, metabolic age and more.

If you're just after a scale that will help you track and chart your weight loss over time, this is also on sale for $16, down $12 from its usual price. And because recovery is such a crucial part of fitness, this sale also offers a discount on this for your back, shoulders and neck, which can help reduce soreness. It normally lists for $50, but today you can snag one for $35.

Read more: Best Smart Scale for 2022

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.