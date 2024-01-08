X

Oclean X Ultra Toothbrush Offers Feedback on How Clean Your Teeth Are

This toothbrush features modes tailored for specific needs, an interactive screen for instant feedback and AI voice tips to improve your technique.

Steven_Musil2.jpg
Steven_Musil2.jpg
Steven Musil Night Editor / News
Steven Musil is the night news editor at CNET News. He's been hooked on tech since learning BASIC in the late '70s. When not cleaning up after his daughter and son, Steven can be found pedaling around the San Francisco Bay Area. Before joining CNET in 2000, Steven spent 10 years at various Bay Area newspapers.
Expertise I have more than 30 years' experience in journalism in the heart of the Silicon Valley.
See full bio
Steven Musil
oclean-x-ultra

The Oclean X Ultra Wi-Fi Digital Toothbrush.

 Oclean

If you feel like you need more tech to clean your teeth, Olcean is showcasing a toothbrush for you at CES 2024.

The forthcoming Oclean X Ultra Wi-Fi Digital Toothbrush features a Maglev motor powered by an PowerClean algorithm that promises to quietly deliver up to 84,000 movements per minute. Five brush modes tailored to specific needs and times of the day are controlled by an interactive touchscreen that provides instant feedback about areas you might need more attention, while a real-time AI voice guide offers tips to help you improve your technique.

Oh, and as the name implies, it has Wi-Fi connectivity so you can pair it with your home network. If you take the toothbrush on the road with you, it will store the information it's collected about your recent brushing until it can auto-download the information to its accompanying app. It also sports Bluetooth connectivity.

The Oclean X Ultra comes in two colors -- black and green -- and promises 40 days of battery life through wireless charging. It also comes with a handy wall mount. Already available in Europe, this toothbrush will launch in the US this fall at an eyetooth-popping $130.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.