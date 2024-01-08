Oclean X Ultra Toothbrush Offers Feedback on How Clean Your Teeth Are

If you feel like you need more tech to clean your teeth, Olcean is showcasing a toothbrush for you at CES 2024.

The forthcoming Oclean X Ultra Wi-Fi Digital Toothbrush features a Maglev motor powered by an PowerClean algorithm that promises to quietly deliver up to 84,000 movements per minute. Five brush modes tailored to specific needs and times of the day are controlled by an interactive touchscreen that provides instant feedback about areas you might need more attention, while a real-time AI voice guide offers tips to help you improve your technique.

Oh, and as the name implies, it has Wi-Fi connectivity so you can pair it with your home network. If you take the toothbrush on the road with you, it will store the information it's collected about your recent brushing until it can auto-download the information to its accompanying app. It also sports Bluetooth connectivity.

The Oclean X Ultra comes in two colors -- black and green -- and promises 40 days of battery life through wireless charging. It also comes with a handy wall mount. Already available in Europe, this toothbrush will launch in the US this fall at an eyetooth-popping $130.