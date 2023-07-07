Best Earplugs to Prevent Hearing Loss for 2023

Just because your ears can hear perfectly today doesn't mean your hearing will stay in good shape forever. That's why protecting your hearing now is the best way to prevent hearing loss in the future.

Will there be big Prime Day discounts on these recommendations? Amazon’s big annual shopping event is on July 11-12 this year, and while we never know the full list of what will be on sale ahead of time there’s always something for everyone. Check out our full list of the best Prime Day deals we’ve found so far to see our recommendations, and don’t forget to check out some of the great sales happening outside of Amazon’s big event.

The easiest way to do so is by avoiding loud noises that can damage your ears, particularly your inner ear. Exposure to extremely loud sounds (anything over 85 decibels) for a prolonged period of time, even if it's a one-time thing, can cause hearing loss, according to the Centers for Disease Control. And damage to the inner ear or auditory neural system, the CDC says, is generally permanent. That means that just one loud concert or football game could do lasting damage. But it's not just those intensely loud sounds that harm our ear health. Even the noise pollution we interact with on a daily basis can actually harm your hearing. Scary, right?

I tried out each earplug and wore them during my regular daily routine. I also took the earplugs to karaoke night to test them out in a loud environment.

Read more: Hearing Loss Is More Common Than You Think: 5 Signs You Should Get Tested

Best overall earplugs to protect your hearing in every setting

For loud concerts, noisy restaurants or deep work, I found the Minuendo Adjustable Lossless Earplugs, the most expensive on this list, to be the ideal earplug for all sorts of hearing protection. With the adjustable node on the side of each plug that reduces sound by from 7 decibels to 25 decibels, you can customize the level of sound protection to serve you in moderately loud to critically harmful-to-your-hearing environments.

Best earplugs for hearing loss prevention

Screenshot/CNET Best earplugs overall Minuendo Adjustable Earplugs: $160 $160 at Minuendo These are the everything earplug, with a customizable node that you can adjust for your desired level of noise reduction and they come with 11 sets of ear tips and a carrying case. They are also conveniently magnetic, which is a thoughtful touch that makes them easier to keep track of. Read more $160 at Minuendo

How we tested the best earplugs for preventing hearing loss

To test the earplugs, I wore them as I worked, slept and socialized throughout one week and considered the price, fit, comfort, quality of noise reduction and usability of each. I switched between the earplugs during my office work and while I was out at bars, walking around or on the subway. For earplugs that were designated to serve noisy environments, the Decibullz and the Vibes, I brought them to louder places, like karaoke and wore them on walks around my bustling block. For the Loop Quiet earplugs that were meant for reducing background noise, I worked and slept with them. For earplugs that could serve both environments, like the Minuendos, I wore them as often as I could. For more on how CNET tests the products and services it reviews, here is a full explanation.

Fit and comfort: I wore these earplugs as I slept, worked, hung out and walked throughout the week to test their comfort.



I wore these earplugs as I slept, worked, hung out and walked throughout the week to test their comfort. Noise reduction: To test how well these earplugs reduced noise, I would switch between different earplugs in the same environment to compare their noise reduction properties to one another.



To test how well these earplugs reduced noise, I would switch between different earplugs in the same environment to compare their noise reduction properties to one another. Usability: I considered the styles and accessories such as carrying cases and variety of tips that the earplugs came with, and how likely I would be to use them in my everyday life.



Factors to consider when choosing earplugs for hearing loss prevention

When purchasing an earplug for hearing loss prevention, consider the level of decibel protection it will provide. A higher number of decibel protection can take the dangers of loud arenas down a couple of notches. The earplugs I tried offered anywhere from 15 to 31 decibels of protection. Another essential factor to consider is the question, "will you actually wear these?" That all comes down to the style and fit of the earplug. Consider how comfortable it is to have the earplug in your ear, would you be fine wearing it for an hour? Three hours?

As I spent time with these earplugs, I began to recognize the various purposes for which someone would use this product. I don't go to concerts as often as I do work in a noisy apartment, so an earplug that muffles the noise in my apartment suits me better than one that reduces the level of sound by 30 decibels. But a musician or someone who attends a live music event every week will demand more sound protection.

Read more: What Musicians Can Teach Us About Noise and Hearing Loss

The importance of protecting your hearing

We live in an incredibly noisy world and it can be nearly impossible to avoid the cacophony and protect our ears. Luckily, you don't have to. That's where earplugs come in.

Wearing earplugs in loud spaces like at concerts (being in the front row at a rock concert produces 140 decibels of noise, according to University of Iowa Health Care's website), at noisy restaurants (around 60 to 80 decibels), while using heavy machinery (around 110 decibels) or riding the subway (around 90 decibels) can not only prevent hearing loss but also tinnitus.

I should add that, before I wrote this article I was not an avid earplug user. But as I worked, walked around and traveled with these earplugs in, I quickly became converted to an earplugs-for-everything advocate. They helped me focus more on my work with less distractions. They made the commute on the subway nearly silent.

We've compiled a list of earplugs that will dampen the noisiest concerts and loudest subway rides, but also provide clarity as you work and move, because you shouldn't only care about your hearing health in particularly blaring situations.

For more on hearing tips, here are 10 tips to lower your risk of hearing loss and 5 ways to take care of your hearing aids this summer.

Best earplugs to protect your hearing FAQs

What are the best earplugs to block out noise? The Minuendo Adjustable Lossless Earplugs were the best I tested for a variety of noise environments, from blocking out background noise to reducing harsh sound in extremely loud spaces.

Do earplugs work as hearing protection? Yes, depending on the pair you use, they can reduce noise by anywhere from 10 to 30 decibels, with many earplugs averaging around 20 decibels.