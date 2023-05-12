At-Home Sleep Tests vs. Lab Studies: Is At-Home Just as Good?

At-home sleep tests are convenient and cheaper than lab studies. But there are some major differences you should know before buying.
If you've been experiencing prolonged sleep disturbances that leave you tired and groggy the next day, it may be time to seek help from a sleep specialist. You have two options for testing -- a lab study or an at-home sleep test.
It's not as simple as deciding whether to test at home. There are significant differences between the two testing methods. Which one you should choose depends largely on the sleep troubles you're experiencing and on your medical history. Here's what to know about at-home sleep testing and lab studies.
There is one goal of at-home sleep tests -- to confirm a sleep apnea diagnosis. It won't be able to determine if you have additional sleep disorders like insomnia. However, at-home sleep tests are good for their intended purpose. There are several reasons someone may choose an at-home sleep study. First, they're typically more affordable than lab studies. Second, you don't have to rearrange your schedule or plan to accommodate sleeping somewhere else for a night.
There are several types of at-home sleep tests on the market. Some are simple wristbands and finger clips, while others have a chest strap with the device fixed to the middle of your chest. Some options also have nasal cannulas.
All at-home sleep tests diagnose sleep apnea based on the measurements of factors including your breathing, blood oxygen levels, airflow and heart rate. The list of specific measurements will vary by the device you choose. One of the most popular FDA-approved at-home sleep tests you can buy is the WatchPat One.
Before you can buy or rent an at-home sleep test, your doctor must determine whether you fit the criteria for having a high probability of sleep apnea. Typical signs of sleep apnea include interrupted breathing during the night, loud snoring and feeling fatigued after sleeping eight hours. Without indicators for sleep apnea, you shouldn't use an at-home sleep test.
Read more: What Is Inspire for Sleep Apnea?
Pros
Cons
A lab sleep study, or polysomnography, is used to diagnose sleep apnea and other sleep disorders affecting your life. Lab studies are more involved, requiring an overnight visit with sensors on your head, chest and limbs. They are often conducted in a hospital or sleep center.
Because they are in a controlled environment with more advanced equipment monitoring things like your brain waves, your eye movements and your heart's electrical activity, lab studies are more accurate than at-home sleep options. They can determine when and why your sleep is disturbed and test for things like limb movement disorders or narcolepsy that at-home options can't. Clinicians can also introduce CPAP machines during the sleep study to see if you find relief.
However, they're much more expensive because they're performed in a clinical setting with more equipment and staff on-site. Most insurance companies offer some coverage, though you must check your plan to determine the requirements for your sleep study.
Pros
Cons
Both types of tests test for the same thing -- sleep apnea. However, lab studies aren't limited to only sleep apnea as at-home tests are. But if you're dealing with sleep apnea, you may be torn between which is right for you. Both options have obvious benefits and drawbacks that one should consider.
The good news is you're not alone in this decision. Both at-home and in-lab sleep studies require a consultation with a medical professional to determine the potential for sleep apnea. Once that is established, your doctor will prescribe the device and interpret the results for diagnostic purposes. They're not over-the-counter devices that can be used for self-diagnosis.
Below are the TL;DR recommendations for who is best suited for each test.
Choose an at-home sleep study if:
Choose an in-lab sleep study if:
At-home sleep tests are an excellent choice for people who are highly suspected of having sleep apnea. The devices can detect changes in your breathing, heart rate and blood oxygen levels, allowing your doctor to make an official diagnosis.
However, they're not for everyone. A lab-based sleep study will be required for more complicated cases in which other underlying medical conditions could skew the results. Lab sleep studies are used to diagnose more than just sleep apnea. If you think you have a sleep disorder like narcolepsy, sleepwalking or restless leg syndrome, consider a lab sleep study.