Apple Watch Adds New Temperature Sensor For Fertility Tracking

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Apple announced a new fertility tracking measurement Wednesday at Apple's Far Out launch event. As it unveiled the Watch Series 8, the company said it's adding a temperature sensor to help people pinpoint ovulation, the time in the menstrual cycle when an egg is released and pregnancy becomes possible.

Your body temperature changes based on where you are in your menstrual cycle (when you're not taking any birth control that stops you from ovulating). After ovulation, your temperature rises slightly. Apple said that two sensors are included in Watch Series 8, one close to your skin and the other under the watch display. The Watch will track your temperature every five seconds over night, and you'll be able to see shifts from your baseline in the Health app.

When used in combination with other fertility tracking methods, like checking cervical mucus, tracking your temperature can help plan or prevent a pregnancy.

Apple also said at the event that privacy is a priority, and that your health data is encrypted end-to-end.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.