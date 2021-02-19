Hong Kong Disneyland reopens for the third time: The latest on Disney's global theme parks

Disney

Disney on Friday reopened Hong Kong Disneyland for the third time. Disney had been forced to shut down its global theme parks indefinitely due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in early 2020, starting with Hong Kong Disney and Shanghai Disneyland in January last year. The Tokyo Disney Resort followed in late February, with Disneyland Paris, Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and Disney World in Orlando, Florida closing March 12.

Two of Disney's resorts -- Disneyland and Disneyland Paris -- remain closed now. Here's when those parks can open again, and when Disney World, Tokyo Disney and Shanghai Disneyland reopened their gates.

Hong Kong Disneyland: Reopened June 18-July 15 and Sept. 25-Dec. 2; reopened again Feb. 19

Hong Kong Disneyland reopened on June 18, 2020, with reduced capacity, enhanced health measures and a new reservation system -- but then closed down again on July 15 after a spike in coronavirus cases in the region. The theme park reopened Sept. 25, but remained closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays and required advance online reservations.

Hong Kong Disneyland was forced to close down for a third time on Dec. 2 due to a resurgence in cases. "As required by the government and in line with preventive efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park is temporarily closed," the park said. "We are in close contact with health authorities and the government about the situation and will announce a reopening date once they determine it is advisable."

Disney Parks has now reopened Hong Kong Disneyland on Feb. 19 for the third time to continue celebrations for the park's 15th anniversary. Hong Kong Disneyland will be open five days a week, remaining closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays. To attend, you can make a reservation seven days before arriving -- or nine days if you're a Magic Access Platinum member of the theme park. You'll also need to undergo a temperature screening, wear a face mask and scan the "LeaveHomeSafe" QR code.

Today, Hong Kong Disneyland announced their park reopening for Feb. 19. We thank all of our dedicated cast members for their efforts in preparing for the reopening and we look forward to welcoming guests and bringing back the magic: https://t.co/KEbtFgNlh7 pic.twitter.com/LjyN9TjUUj — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 17, 2021

Disneyland: Once Orange County reaches "minimal" cases

Disneyland Resort opened as a mass vaccine site in January. As for when it can reopen as a theme park -- California revealed its theme park reopening guidelines on Oct. 20, saying large parks like Disneyland can open once the county they're in has less than one daily new case of coronavirus per 100,000 people, as well as less than 2% of tests coming back positive.

As of Feb. 2, 2021, it's sitting at 43.1 new cases per day per 100,000 people, with a 10.9% positive rate on test results. Once Disneyland does reopen, park capacity will be limited to 25% and reservations will be required.

You can read everything on Disneyland's reopening here.

Disneyland Paris: Reopened July 15-Oct. 29; closed again until April 2, 2021

Both theme parks at Disneyland Paris reopened July 15, with limited attendance under a reservation system, physical distancing and more emphasis on cleaning. But the French parks then closed again at the end of the day on Oct. 29 in line with new French guidance following another wave of COVID-19 cases across the nation.

Disneyland Paris originally hoped to reopen from Dec. 19 until Jan. 3 to celebrate the holidays, but in an Instagram post Nov. 25, Disneyland Paris confirmed it would remain closed through the holidays. The next plan was to reopen on Feb. 13, but this has now been pushed to April 2.

Disney World: Reopened July 11

Disney reopened Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11, with Epcot and Hollywood Studios following on July 15. The Orlando Disney parks have social distancing and wellness measures, including temperature screenings, masks, keeping guests six feet apart while lining up for attractions and a reservation system to limit capacity. Fireworks have been suspended. Disney World resorts and hotels began reopening in late June.

Disney Springs shopping and dining area reopened May 20 with limited parking, fewer entrances, temperature screening before entry, masks required, physically distanced lines and barriers, reduced hours, no entertainment and more sanitization and disinfectant. Disney-owned stores and restaurants in Disney Springs began reopening May 27.

Tokyo Disney Resort: Reopened July 1

Disney Parks announced on June 23 that it would be opening Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea on July 1.

The Tokyo Disney Resort said June 4 that the opening date for the Tokyo Disneyland major expansion area will be determined once the situation can be gauged after reopening both parks." The extensive expansion -- which includes a Beauty and the Beast-themed area and a Baymax ride -- was originally slated to begin opening on April 15, 2020.

Disneyland Shanghai: Reopened May 11

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced May 5 that the Shanghai park would reopen Monday, May 11. It has limits on attendance, a reservation system to gain entry to the park, an entry control system, social distancing requirements, tape markings keeping guests distanced while in lines for rides, masks, temperature screenings, contact tracing and government-required health procedures. It increased capacity from 30% to 50% of the park on Aug. 24, and also restarted its fireworks show.

Shanghai began opening restaurants and stores on March 9 in Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and at the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, requiring all guests to undergo temperature screening, present a green Shanghai QR health code at dining venues, constantly wear a mask and "maintain respectful social distances at all times."

