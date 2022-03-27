Keep Your Kids Moving With $30 Off the Fitbit Ace 3

Fitbit

Staying active plays a big role in keeping kids happy and healthy. But after the age of eight, activity begins to drop off and kids become more sedentary. That's exactly why Fitbit has developed a fitness tracker that's designed specifically to help kids ages six and older stay moving and motivated, and help them develop healthy habits for later in life. The Fitbit Ace 3 typically lists for $80, but right now Amazon has dropped the price by 38% down to just $50. There's no clear-cut expiration on this offer, so it could switch off at any time. We'd recommend acting sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one at this price.

The Fitbit Ace 3 is packed with tons of kid-friendly features to help keep your little ones motivated. The animated clock face grows and develops as the wearer moves around, a fun and simple way to help keep track of daily activity, and kids will earn virtual badges as they hit their daily goals. And designed for kids means that it's plenty durable, with water resistance up to 50 meters and a secure silicone band and case to prevent cracked screens. The Ace 3 also monitors sleep patterns, so you can be sure that your kids are getting the rest they need to stay healthy. It's available in three color schemes, blue/green, black/red or a special edition Minions yellow, and all three variants are currently on sale.

