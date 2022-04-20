Fitbit Luxe Returns to Its Lowest Price Again at Just $100 (Save $30)

Fitness trackers don't have to be big and ugly pieces of equipment on your wrist. If you're looking for a fitness tracker that looks good and is also great at tracking your activities, consider the Fitbit Luxe. The Luxe is one of the newer Fitbit models that offers a jewelry-like appearance without many sacrifices. Right now, Amazon has it marked down to just $100, a savings of $30. This matches the lowest price we've seen for this model.

In terms of features, the Luxe includes almost everything you'd find in other Fitbit models with a few exceptions. Because of its size, there is no built-in GPS, so instead it relies on your phone. You can receive notifications of SMS and phone calls, but you can't take action on them unless you're on an Android phone, where you can use the built-in quick responses. In the Fitbit app, you can select from a few different watch faces to customize its design, and you can easily swap out the bands if you don't like the one that's included.

In her full CNET review of the Fitbit Luxe, Lexy Savvides said that "even with the nicer looking bands, the Luxe is incredibly comfortable to wear. I'd go so far as to say it's the most 'invisible' Fitbit I've worn in recent years because I almost forget I'm wearing it. It's slim and doesn't get in the way during sleep." She noted: "Plus, you won't have to take it off for over five days because the battery lasts that long."

Looking for other Fitbit options? Be sure to check out all the available today.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.