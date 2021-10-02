5 great tea subscriptions to gift this year

If you've got an adventurous tea drinker on your holiday list, there may be no better gift than a tea subscription or tea-of-the-month club. All tea may come from the same plant (it's true!) but it's picked, processed and roasted in very different ways. Then it's often blended with spices, roots and herbs to create truly endless varieties of tea, each with a profile and personality all its own.

There is a whole lot to explore when it comes to tea and a tea subscription that delivers monthly selections of new, interesting and fresh tea is the gift for the tea drinker that keeps on giving. They'll definitely think of you every time they pour hot water over a new cup of loose leaf and those relaxing aromatics start to fly around the room.

If you're new to the tea club game, know there are tea clubs and subscriptions to fit every style, taste and budget. Most let you select the general type of tea you or the person you're gifting it to generally drink -- so if they don't like green tea, you can ensure none of it shows up. The subscriptions we chose below all make great gifts too, just make sure you plug in your recipient's address and not yours. Many allow for a reoccurring subscription or for you to prepay three, six or 12 months of tea.

So, go ahead, put the kettle on and peruse the best tea subscriptions to gift this season.

Simple Loose Leaf Team Company Subscribers to this loose leaf tea service can choose from a mixed box, black tea box, green tea box or go all herbal and a new fresh and fragrant tea will be delivered monthly, bimonthly or quarterly. Each box comes with a curated selection of teas (14 grams of each) packed in with information about each and packed in resealable bags. The teas will vary based on the season and trending flavors. Pricing: A subscription for two teas a month is $12. It'll be $15 for three teas and $18 for four.

Atlas Atlas lets you customize your subscription a bit more. When signing up, you'll log whether you want caffeinated, caffeine-free or a mix, specify if you covet green tea, black tea or a combination. You also choose how many teas you'd like per month -- one or two. Atlas lives up to its name with elegant teas from some of the best tea-producing regions in the world including Japan to Indonesia, India and Nepal. Just like the sister subscription Atlas Coffee Club, all teas arrive with corresponding postcards that contain interesting info about the region the tea is from. Pricing: A subscription of one tea per month (about 15 cups) is $10 and two teas (30 cups) is $14. Sign-up is simple and you can cancel anytime.

Art of Tea Art of Tea has one of the more intense tea clubs we came across. To get a sense of your preferences, it'll start you with a nine-question quiz collecting information such as what time you drink tea, flavor likes and dislikes and even what sort of vacations you take (no, I don't know why either). From there, you'll choose from five subscription types: caffeine-free, classic, single-origin, explore and pyramid sachets. You'll also select either a three-month, six-month and 12-month plan. Each month, between 2-4 ounces of tea will be shipped out with information to dive deeper into the wide world of tea. Teas are seasonally selected and you'll get a new one each month. Be aware that, depending on your tea club selection -- single-origin, classic, tea bags -- Art of Tea sends a different quantity of tea but the prices are the same. There's also a sprawling shop of teas and tea-related products if you're not a subscription person. Pricing: A three-month subscription is $70, six months is $115 and a full year costs $220.

Tea Runners The fun thing about tea runners is you'll get new teas each month but you'll choose them from a menu of 15. If you don't like tea with anise or mint, you won't have to drink any. You'll first choose a subscription type: mixed teas, all black teas, all herbal teas or pure teas (no blends) and the company will send you four of your own selections from the rotating menu on a monthly, bimonthly or trimonthly basis. Pricing: Subscriptions start at $25 a month and you can cancel at any time, but you'll save 15% right off the bat if you commit to a year.

Republic of Tea The Republic of Tea is a sprawling market of teas with a subscription option should you choose it. Sign up for the Tea of the Month Club and you'll get 50 bags of a new tea every 30 days. You can select a mixed tea subscription or all your teas in one category like all black teas, herbal teas, wellness teas and more. The big difference between this tea subscription service and most of the others is you can see the entire six or 12 months of tea deliveries ahead of time and decide beforehand if the assortment seems like one you're interested in tasting. It also makes it the perfect gift subscription since you'll know which teas are coming but your loved one will be surprised every month. Pricing: Six months of tea club deliveries is $109 and a full year is $190.

