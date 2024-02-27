You Can Snag This Refurbished Amazon Echo Show 15 for as Low as $150

Smart displays are super useful for providing information at a glance, especially in situations where you can't pull out your phone, like if you're hands are a little messy from cooking in the kitchen. They also work great as home hubs, giving you a one-stop shop for viewing your family calendar, checking home security camera feeds or controlling smart home devices.

And if a big smart display makes sense in your home, the Echo Show 15 is the one to get with its massive screen and jam-packed feature set. That said, it's quite expensive at its full $280 retail price, which is more than many people are willing to spend. But you can save a huge $130 if you go for a refurbished model via Woot today, dropping the cost down to just $150. It's important to note that these devices have been tested and verified by Amazon, so you're getting them refurbished directly from the manufacturer.

The Echo Show 15 really is like a thing from the future. It sports a large 15.6-inch display, as the name might suggest, and has a camera built-in for video calls. You, of course, have features like Amazon's Alexa present for hands-free interaction while the whole thing connects to the internet and your smart home via the magic of Wi-Fi. The built-in speakers are also great for watching content and listening to music, too.

If you ever watched sci-fi movies growing up and wished that you could live in the home of the future, now is your chance. Just remember that the chance itself isn't going to hang around for all that long.

The caveat? These refurbished models don't come with a remote like the brand new units do at Amazon. That's worth bearing in mind, but you can buy one for yourself on Amazon for $30 if you want to grab one down the line. And if this smart display deal this doesn't quite do it for you, then be sure to check out these other smart home deals for alternatives.