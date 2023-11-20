You Can Grab This JBL Charge 4 Speaker for Just $89 Starting Wednesday

The JBL Charge 5 is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers of 2023 -- combining solid sound quality with a convenient compact design. But if you don't want to spend nearly $200 on the latest and greatest model, the previous-gen Charge 4 is still an excellent option. And starting on Wednesday, Nov. 22, you'll be able snag it for just $89 at Walmart's Black Friday sale, which saves you $40 compared to the current price. Though there's no telling when this Black Friday deal will sell out, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later.

The JBL Charge 4 weighs in at less than 6 pounds and features a rugged IPX7 waterproof design so you can take some tunes with you just about anywhere. It's equipped with dual passive radiators for deep, rich audio, and with a 7,500 mAh battery capacity, it boasts a playtime of up to 20 hours on a single charge. It can also support two Bluetooth connections simultaneously, and you can sync it with other JBL speakers for serious sound.

And if you're on the hunt for more audio bargains, you can check out more Walmart Black Friday deals and our roundup of all the best Black Friday soundbar deals.