Xbox Storage Expansion Drops to New All-Time Low, Starting at $150 for 1TB

If you've invested in a next-gen gaming console from Microsoft, getting adequate storage is the next step. Internal storage on both the Xbox Series X and all-digital Xbox Series S is limited, and it may leave serious gamers in a pinch, having to choose which games to keep and which to delete in an effort to save space. You can skip all of that hassle by picking an expansion card. Right now Amazon has discounted both the 1TB and 2TB Seagate expansion cards by up to $120, dropping the cost to $150 and $280, respectively. That's the lowest price to date on each of these models.

The Series X comes with 1TB of storage, whiles the Series S has just half of that. Grabbing an expansion card for your device is a simple and affordable way to upgrade your console so that you can store more games to have on hand and not have to keep downloading and installing them. The cards are convenient and easy to use -- just plug them in and you're ready to go. They were created specifically for the Xbox and fit perfectly into the Xbox Velocity architecture without a hitch. That means you'll get the same speed and performance when playing from the expansion card as you would from the internal solid-state drive. Graphics and frame rates are comparable, and with ultrafast load times, you can switch between games without lag, picking up where you left off in seconds.

You can save $70 on the 1TB version, bringing the price to $150, or double the storage space and pick up the 2TB version for $280 (save $120). While it's annoying that these proprietary flash drives cost more than standardized PS5 drives out there, these are the lowest prices we've seen and a great deal whichever way you slice it. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.