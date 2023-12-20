Grab Some Top-Rated Garmin Gear for Less With Refurb Deals at Woot

With the New Year just around the corner, you may already be thinking about your resolutions. And if you're looking to focus on your fitness in 2024, we've got some deals you won't want to miss. Garmin makes some of the best fitness trackers and rugged workout tech on the market, and right now you can snag some for less. Woot is offering big savings on a variety of refurbished smartwatches, dash cams, GPS navigators and other great gear. Plus, all of the products included in this sale have been returned, inspected and restored to fully working condition, which means they're as close to new as you can get without actually being new.

These deals are available through Jan. 1, but there's a limited supply available, so some items may sell out before then. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Exercise enthusiasts looking for more than just a tracker can grab the Garmin Venu 2 Plus -- a CNET Editors' Choice Award winner and one of our favorite smartwatches for 2023. This smartwatch works with both Android and iOS devices, making it a great choice for just about anyone. Plus, it has an AMOLED display, offers activity tracking and gives you insight into other health data. It also has speaker and microphone support (unlike other models) and gets up to eight days of battery life per charge. Originally $450, Woot has gray, black and ivory variations on sale for $300 right now.

Another solid option is the Fenix 6 smartwatch, which you can snag for just $290 right now. While it's not the newest model in the Fenix line, it's a decent smartwatch with GPS, fitness and sleep tracking. It has a 1.3-inch display and includes convenient features like Garmin pay for contactless payments and also sports solar-charging capabilities, which can extend the battery life as you're enjoying the outdoors. You can upgrade to the 6X Pro edition for $20 more.

Dash cams are also a good investment, because they can record your adventures or collect evidence if you ever encounter road hazards or get into an accident. The Garmin 57 features 1440p HD video resolution, a 140-degree field of view and you can pick it up for $130 right now, which saves you $100 compared to the list price.

Cyclists can score Garmin's Edge 830 GPS bike computer for $265. It can track your distance, offer training guidance and record other data that can offer you insights on your performance. Or, if you're a golf enthusiast, you can pick up the Approach Z82 GPS laser range finder, which is down to $400 -- a $200 savings on the regular list price of a brand-new version. And if you want an easy way to monitor your weight, BMI, muscle mass and more over time, you can pick up the Index S2 smart scale for $100.

There are other options available, and each product comes with a warranty, just in case -- so be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Woot and cash in on these deals before they're gone. And if you're looking for even more bargains on rugged smartwatches and other fitness tech, you can check out our full roundup of all the best Garmin deals.