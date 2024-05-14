Woot Launches Limited-Time Sale on Apple Watches, Including Ultra and Series 8 Models

Apple makes some of the best smartwatches you can choose from right now, but the prices can be off-putting. There are often great Apple Watch deals to be found, but going refurbished is one of the best ways to get a lot of Apple Watch for your money. Right now Woot is offering some popular models with big discounts and with prices starting from just $130, they're certainly worth checking out.

Woot's deals are available right now but the special prices end on May 21, so keep that in mind when perusing the options. We also don't know how many of these refurbished units are available, so it's possible that Woot could sell out of your preferred model before we get to that deadline.

All of that being said, there is plenty to take in here. At the very top end of the lineup, we have the Apple Watch Ultra, a wearable that takes the familiar watchOS experience and builds a more rugged watch around it. It has a customizable Action Button and a larger display, alone with built-in cellular for use while away from your iPhone. You can bag one of those for just $485 today.

A little further down the price range is the Apple Watch Series 8, a model that comes with cellular and is offered in a couple of different color options as well. It's the 45mm model and yours for just $255.

Some of these models come with a full one-year warranty while others have a 90-day warranty instead, so make sure to check the Apple Watch that you're buying before placing the order. You'll also find more information about the refurbished rating for each model there as well, with each one having been inspected and confirmed to have minimal cosmetic damage and a fully working battery.