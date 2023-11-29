X
Woot Cyber Monday Savings Brings Up to 71% Off Echelon Fitness Equipment

Get ahead of all of those holiday cookies with home gym equipment from Echelon.

Albert Bassili
Amber Guetebier
Albert Bassili
Amber Guetebier
Echelon/CNET

Although we're half way through the week, Cyber Monday deals can still be found and Woot has come through again with small-but-mighty sale on Echelon fitness gear. Whether you're looking to set up a home gym or just get some basic exercise equipment, the Woot deal brings an affordable option on two different Echelon fitness bikes and one top-rated treadmill. Don't wait too long on these models, though. The deal ends Dec. 3 at 10 pm PT. 

See at Woot

Right now you can get the Echelon EX3 Connect Bike, a midrange model with plenty of great features usually priced at $800, for just $240, a savings of $560. At the higher end, you can score the Echelon EX4s Connect Bike with 15-inch touch screen for just $380, a huge discount down from the usual price of $1300. 

If you're in the market for a new treadmiill, the Echelon Stride 5s is discounted to $1350, a savings of $850. The 24-inch HD touchscreen allows you to join live and on-demand classes from Echelons instructors. Plus the screen pivots if you want to choose a work out off the treadmill. 

If you're thinking of trying a workout mirrors, Woot is not the only retailer offering discounts. Over at Walmart, select models of Echelon home fitness are also on sale. For ecample, right now you can get the Echelon Reflect, the 40-inch fitness training mirror for $472, a steep discount from the usual $900 price tag. Walmart also has the Echelon Sport exercise rower  for $387, a $200 savings.

