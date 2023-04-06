Whip Up Cold Brew Coffee at Home With This $26 Presto Rapid Brewer

With summer just around the corner, you may be looking for a more refreshing alternative to your usual steaming hot cup of coffee in the morning. Cold brew makes a great morning (or afternoon) pick-me-up when you're eager to cool off, and you don't need to make a trip to the cafe to get some. This Presto Dorothy rapid cold brewer allows you to whip some up in just 15 minutes, and right now you can pick it up for just $26, which saves you $24 compared to the usual price.

While you typically have to make cold brew overnight, this Presto brewer can do it in just 15 minutes. You just fill it with water and your preferred coffee grounds, and this brewer spins the mixture at high speeds for rapid flavor extraction. It even has a dedicated dial that lets you control the spin speed. After 15 minutes, just use the plunger to separate the grounds from the coffee and you've got a refreshing, ice-cold cup of joe.

It brews up to 22 ounces at a time, and all parts are dishwasher-safe, which makes cleanup a breeze. There's no set expiration on this deal, so there's no telling how long this discount will be available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on this savings.