Samsung Phones Get Fixed Here Best Solar Companies How to Fall Asleep Fast Cordless Vacuums: Top Choices Best CD Rates Verizon Fios Home Internet Review Flyby Drones, $3 Delivery File Your Taxes for Free
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.
Deals

Whip Up Cold Brew Coffee at Home With This $26 Presto Rapid Brewer

The Presto Dorothy can make a refreshing glass of cold brew in just 15 minutes, and it's 48% off at Amazon right now.
A Presto cold brewer and cup of cold brew coffee against an orange background.
Presto

With summer just around the corner, you may be looking for a more refreshing alternative to your usual steaming hot cup of coffee in the morning. Cold brew makes a great morning (or afternoon) pick-me-up when you're eager to cool off, and you don't need to make a trip to the cafe to get some. This Presto Dorothy rapid cold brewer allows you to whip some up in just 15 minutes, and right now you can pick it up for just $26, which saves you $24 compared to the usual price.

See at Amazon

While you typically have to make cold brew overnight, this Presto brewer can do it in just 15 minutes. You just fill it with water and your preferred coffee grounds, and this brewer spins the mixture at high speeds for rapid flavor extraction. It even has a dedicated dial that lets you control the spin speed. After 15 minutes, just use the plunger to separate the grounds from the coffee and you've got a refreshing, ice-cold cup of joe. 

It brews up to 22 ounces at a time, and all parts are dishwasher-safe, which makes cleanup a breeze. There's no set expiration on this deal, so there's no telling how long this discount will be available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on this savings.

Start enjoying smoothies, sauces and shakes from home.

Know you're getting the best price on your next food processor or immersion blender when using the CNET Shopping extension.