Wellbots Has Select Google Nest Devices Up to $80 Off Right Now

CNET readers can save on smart displays, video doorbells, mesh internet routers and more with these exclusive deals.

You can add a lot of convenience right at home with smart home devices and get a little peace of mind with security cameras to help you keep an eye on things. Google Nest makes some great options for those that want to invest in some tech to simplify your day to day. While Google products can be a bit on the expensive side, CNET readers can take advantage of exclusive savings right now on select Google Nest items at Wellbots -- with discounts as high as $80. Just use the promo codes listed below in order to get take advantage of these deals. 

The Google Nest Doorbell Wired 2nd-gen is displayed against a blue background.
Google/CNET

Google Nest Doorbell Wired (2nd-gen): $150

Save $30

$220 at Wellbots

Video doorbells can be a useful way to keep an eye on your home, be alerted to visitors and stay on top of deliveries. This updated 2nd-gen Nest Doorbell records high-quality audio and video, can be easily installed and is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa. You can grab one for you home for $150 when you use promo code CNETDOORBELLWIRED at checkout.  

The Google Nest Hub Max smart display is displayed against a yellow background.
Google/CNET

Google Nest Hub Max smart display: $164

Save $65

$164 at Wellbots

If you're looking for a large smart display with solid sound quality and a camera that can allow you to take video calls, the Nest Hub Max is a solid option. It has a 10-inch screen, serves as a good hub for your calendar or schedule, a control center for connected smart devices and it allows you to stream content like music, podcasts, YouTube and more. You can save $65 on the Nest Hub Max and get free shipping when you use promo code CNETHUBMAXX at checkout. Read our Google Nest Hub Max review.

Two Google Nest WiFi Pro with Wi-Fi 6E mesh routers are displayed against a mint background.
Google/CNET

Google Nest WiFi Pro (6th-gen): $220

Save $80

$220 at Wellbots

If you want to eliminate dead zones and get faster internet, upgrading to this mesh system is a good idea. It supports Wi-Fi 6E technology and a single router can provide coverage for up to 2,200 square feet. Plus, this system can handle up to 300 connected devices per network, which is a great idea for smart homes or large families. You can get a 2-pack for $220 -- that's an $80 savings and essentially makes them about $110 each. Just use promo code CNETGOOGLE80 at checkout. Read our Nest WiFi Pro review.

You can also grab these Google Nest devices at a discount right now:

