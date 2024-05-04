Wayfair Way Day 2024: Sitewide Savings of Up to 80% Off Until Monday

Wayfair's annual Way Day sale has arrived, and whether you're looking for some cheap finds to spruce up your space or want to update your entire home on the cheap, now's a great time to shop a wide variety of deals, which means everyone can find something to make them happy. Wayfair has slashed prices on hundreds of items with markdowns of up to 80%, making this a great time to find big savings on decor, bedding, furniture and even major appliances for the home. Plus, the retailer is throwing in free shipping, too.

One of the largest online retailers of home goods, Wayfair carries everything you need to rejuvenate your living space. Everyone from first-time homebuyers seeking home essentials to casual shoppers looking for a small and special something to style your space should shop these Way Day deals to save some cash. But act soon, because they won't stick around for long. This sale ends May 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET. That means you have 3 days to find amazing deals at a great price.

Best Way Day 2024 deals

We've gone through the offers available at Wayfair and have highlighted some of the best Way Day 2024 deals below. We'll keep this page updated with any outstanding deals we find throughout the sale.

Lark Manor Alyah 8-person outdoor dining set: $50 This set includes a table and eight chairs with cushions. The table extends to accommodate from 6-8 people. It has a weather-resistant powder-coated frame and the covers are machine washable. Details Save $550 $850 at Wayfair

Kitchenaid 10-piece nonstick cookware set: $130 This set includes two frying pans, two sauce pans, one sauté pan, one stock pot that are oven safe up to 400 degrees, as well as and four lids (oven safe up to 350). Plus, these cooking tools have silicone grip handles to stay cool when using the stovetop. Details Save $205 $130 at Wayfair

Corrigan Studio Mercier desk chair: From $69 Upgrade to a stylish desk chair in your home office with this Way Day deal, with discounts of up to 43%. Select colors have already sold out, so you don't have long to get in on this sale. Details Save up to $51 $69 at Wayfair

Highland Dunes Garst upholstered pouf: $43 Add cozy seating to any room with this knit-cotton puffy pouf. It sits 14 inches tall with a depth of 20 inches and can hold up to 225 pounds. Plus, there are multiple color variants to choose from so it can fit in with a variety of styles. Details Save $57 $43 at Wayfair

Mercury Row Hegg upholstered platform bed: From $150 Save as much as a third on this upholstered platform bed in gray or beige. Full, queen and king sizes are all discounted. Select options are up to 71% off. Details Sav up to $360 $150 at Wayfair

Wayfair Sleep 8-inch memory foam mattress: $216 Wayfair's own-brand mattresses are on sale, like this 8-inch queen memory foam model at 46% off. It arrives in a box for easily getting into the bedroom and is backed by a 10-year warranty. Details Save $184 $216 at Wayfair

Freeport Park Evangelista 108-inch umbrella: From $84 Throw some shade over your outdoor furniture with this 108-inch umbrella and continue to enjoy your outdoors space after dark with built-in LED lights. It's seeing a huge savings of up to 53% right now. Details Save up to $116 $84 at Wayfair

Samsung Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub: $1,699 Give your fridge a smart upgrade with this Samsung model. As well as a large capacity and water dispenser, it features Samsung's unique family hub display to control smart home devices, stream music, display photos and more. Details Save $633 $1,699 at Wayfair

Etta Avenue Hendrix upholstered barrel chair: From $170 Whether you enjoy vintage or modern aesthetics, this accent chair will complement almost any motif. It comes in a wide range of colors, has a sturdy wooden frame and is upholstered in velvet with a scalloped back. Details Save up to $229 $170 at Wayfair

More Way Day 2024 deals:

Way Day 2024 dates

Shoppers can take advantage of Wayfair's 2024 Way Day sale starting May 4. The three-day event runs through May 6.

What is Way Day?

Way Day is Wayfair's annual shopping event. It's similar to Amazon's Prime Day, which brings tons of huge discounts to a wide variety of products across the site. It offers hefty discounts across several of Wayfair's brands, including AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main and Wayfair Professional. There are discounts of up to 80% in the sale, with some items being available at the lowered price for the whole duration and some being flash sales that will come and go quickly.

Do you need a membership to participate in Way Day?

Unlike some of the other annual sales, you don't need to pay any membership fees to Wayfair in order to qualify for the discounts during this 72-hour period. New and existing customers can take advantage of all the deals, and Wayfair will ship everything for free during this time.