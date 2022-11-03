Walmart Plus Annual Subscriptions Are 50% Off – but Only for a Few More Hours

November is here, which means Black Friday deals will be starting sooner than later. Walmart has already officially announced its Black Friday plans, and the company's first set of deals kick off on Nov. 7 with early access for Walmart Plus members. To participate in the early access deals you will need to be a paid Walmart Plus member and not part of the free trial. This normally costs $12.95 a month or $98 a year, but for a limited time . Walmart is advertising it as getting six months free since you're only paying half the original price.

This offer is set to expire at midnight Eastern time on Nov. 3, giving you a very short window to sign up. It's available only for new customers as well, so if you have an existing account you won't be able to renew for another year at this discounted rate.

Walmart Plus has several benefits, including discounted gas, a subscription to Paramount Plus, free delivery from your local store on in-stock items and free shipping online with no order minimums. Walmart says that in addition to seven hours of exclusive early access to its upcoming Black Friday deals, Walmart Plus customers can save up to $800 on grocery orders, $500 on shipping fees and have access to over $1,000 in Walmart Rewards offers. Of course this is based on several weekly deliveries and online orders, so your experience may vary in actual savings.