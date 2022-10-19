Walmart Announces Its 'Black Friday Deals for Days' Event Is Coming Back With More Savings

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

We're still about six weeks away from the official Black Friday sales, but that isn't stopping Walmart from detailing its month-long plans. The company has announced that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" shopping event will be making a return this year with even more savings for longer periods of time. There are four different sales that will be taking place during November, with the first one kicking off Nov. 7.

Each week the new sets of deals will begin online on Monday, with the deals launching in stores each Wednesday. During each event, Walmart will give its early access to the deals and discounts online with seven extra hours of savings. Here's Walmart's schedule for the events.

Week 1 (Deals begin online Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 9): Walmart Plus Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7.

Walmart Plus Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7. Week 2 (Deals begin online Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 16): Walmart Plus Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 14.

Walmart Plus Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 14. Week 3 (Deals begin online Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 25): Walmart Plus Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 21.

Walmart Plus Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 21. Cyber Monday (Nov. 28): Walmart will close out a month of incredible savings with its Cyber Monday event.

To make things easier this year, Walmart is trying to streamline its shopping experience with a collection of all the deals in one place online and in the app. Late last month, Walmart also updated its return policy to make it more convenient for shoppers. At this time, Walmart has not teased any of the big deals or what we can expect to see on sale, though we expect to see the official Black Friday ad scans starting to pop up in the coming weeks.