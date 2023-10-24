Upgrade Your Switch Game With This PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller, Just $42

The Nintendo Switch is a great handheld console, but it can be even better when you play on the big screen. Extended playing sessions are when the Joy-Cons can fall down, especially if you have larger hands. The PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller is one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers on the market right now, and if you're quick you can pick one up for just $42.

That's the price Best Buy is currently offering this controller for, making this a deal that saves you $18 off the normal $60 asking price. This is one of the best prices we've seen this controller sell for to date, although we have seen it cheaper. Still, if you missed that previous best price, this is a great time to make sure that you don't miss out again. Still looking to spend a little less? A similar, but wired, version of the controller can be had for just $30, too.

Back to the main event, the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller has all of the features you'd expect from such a thing. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 for a solid connection and has motion controls and mappable gaming buttons for those who like to customize their experience. The internal and rechargeable battery lasts for around 30 hours of gameplay and the whole thing is officially licensed by Nintendo, so you know you're getting a quality product.

Along with the controller, you'll find a 10-foot USB-C charging cable so you can play and charge at the same time, too.

Do note that we don't know when this price will change, so that's something to keep in mind when planning your purchase.