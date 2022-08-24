iPhone 14 Rumors DIY Poster Hangers Wordle Tips Best Smart Thermostats Labor Day Sales Download Apple's Latest Updates Protect Your Money Pay Less for Gas
Deals

Upgrade to a Smart, Connected Home With Up to 56% Off TP-Link and Kasa Devices

Items discounted during this limited-time deal include smart plugs, smart bulbs, Wi-Fi extenders, video doorbells and more.
2 min read

Do you dream about having a smart home that works seamlessly before you even enter your home? You can make that dream a reality without having to pinch pennies with discounts on dozens of different items on Amazon right now. Kasa home, known for its smart technology, and TP-Link, known for its advanced internet systems, are offering products at up to 56% off during this sale.

The sale covers a bunch of different products, so we've gone through and picked out some of our favorites to make it easier to know which are best to concentrate on. We've broken them up below by types, so be sure to check them out. If you're looking for other brands, be sure to check out all of the best smart home deals available now.

Plugs and switches
Kasa smart plugs, set of three: $19

Save $6

These smart plugs have built-in Wi-Fi and can pair easily with Alexa, Echo or Google Home. You can voice command the switches to turn on or off, thereby making any appliance or device connected to it an automated item. Save $6 now on this three-pack of mini plugs.

Wi-Fi systems
TP-Link Wi-Fi mesh system, three-pack: $200

Save $80

Eliminate weak Wi-Fi signals in your home with these mesh extenders that will cover up to 6,500 square feet with high-performance signals. Skip traditional Wi-Fi boosters and range extenders with these durable and effective extenders that can connect up to 150 devices at once. This system works with all internet service providers.

Lightbulbs
Kasa smart bulb, two pack: $17

Save $8

Kasa smart light bulbs are compatible with Google Home and Alexa, and this pack of two can be programmed into 16 million different colors. You can control these bulbs from anywhere, so you'll never have to fumble with a flashlight in a dark room again. These bulbs are 800 lumens and incredibly energy efficient.

Other deals

Your dream home doesn't have to cost a fortune.

